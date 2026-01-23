Kraken Recall Jacob Melanson; Ben Meyers Lands On The Injured Reserve

Jacob Melanson has been recalled by the Seattle Kraken as Ben Meyers heads to the IR with a lower-body injury.
The Seattle Kraken have recalled Jacob Melanson from the Coachella Valley Firebirds.
Additionally, they have placed center Ben Meyers on the injured reserve as he will be out week-to-week with a lower-body injury.
Meyers has been excellent with the Kraken this season, scoring five goals and 11 points in 31 games while serving as the fourth-line center. He’s averaging 11:38 of ice time, while also filling in on the penalty kill when needed. He’s become an important piece of the Kraken’s bottom six due to his versatility.
Melanson, who also started the season in the AHL with Meyers, has impressed the Kraken coaching staff. His tenaciousness on the forecheck, coupled with his physicality and puck skills, has made him an effective fourth-line winger. In 15 games, the 22-year-old has notched a goal and four points while averaging 9:25 of ice time.
Melanson, despite playing just 15 games, is high in the rankings in terms of hits. He’s thrown 65 hits, trailing just Eeli Tolvanen (123), Tye Kartye (94), and Adam Larsson (70).
The Kraken take on the Anaheim Ducks in an important Pacific Division showdown tonight. Melanson skated alongside Frederick Gaudreau and Ryan Winterton on the fourth line during practice, indicating that he will be in the lineup and Tye Kartye will be a healthy scratch.
