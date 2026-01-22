Kraken Reportedly Open To Trading Shane Wright; Looking To Acquire A Top-Six Forward

Recent reports have indicated that the Seattle Kraken could be open to trading former 2022 fourth overall pick Shane Wright.
The report came from David Pagnotta of The Fourth Period today while he was on the Daily Faceoff Rundown. In his report, he states that the Kraken are “open to moving Shane Wright” in a package for a top-six forward. He also mentioned that there is “disappointment with respect to his usage from his side of things.”
Wright is the second-highest draft pick in Kraken franchise history, trailing just Matty Beniers, who went second overall the season before. The Kraken have stated that developing their young players is a priority, but once again this season, that hasn’t been the case.
Wright has scored seven goals and 17 points in 49 games this season, skating consistently as a third-line center and on the second power play unit. He’s averaging just 13:46 of ice time this season, below what it was last year. For a team that claims to want to develop its young players, Wright, who should be considered one of the main pieces of that young core, hasn’t been given the opportunity to develop.
Playing in the NHL has revealed some limitations Wright may have, one of those being that he isn’t a high-end playmaker, but he has so many other parts of his game that the Kraken haven’t been able to improve. His shot is heavy, and his release is quick. He may not have the blistering speed of some other players, but his skating is strong enough to get him into shooting positions.
Additionally, Wright has a high motor that helps him win pucks back all over the ice. He’s a strong forechecker and is defensively responsible, like so few players his age are. Outside of his playmaking, the 22-year-old is a well-rounded player with all the tools and a six-foot frame to be a second-line center in the NHL.
Wright put up an impressive 19-goal and 44-point campaign in his rookie season, but he didn’t see his ice time increase like other players his age did. He’s stuck behind Chandler Stephenson at the moment, despite posting far better metrics.
A change of scenery would be best for Wright, but likely not for the Kraken’s future.
If the Kraken elect to trade Wright, it further proves that the team wants to find a way to win now, rather than build a future Cup contender.
