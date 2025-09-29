Kraken Coach Confident Pair Of Veterans Will be Ready For Season Opener

Seattle Kraken winger Jared McCann and defenseman Brandon Montour remain on the sidelines with injuries, but the pair of veterans are trending towards returning.

The 29-year-old winger and the 31-year-old defender skated on their own yesterday, and coach Lane Lambert said he is confident that they will both be ready for the regular season opener on Oct. 9 against the Anaheim Ducks.

Montour underwent ankle surgery just prior to training camp and was given a two-week recovery time. The recovery has dragged on a bit longer, but the Kraken have remained patient as he works his way back to full health.

McCann reportedly underwent surgery in the off-season and entered training camp healthy, but picked up a knock before the pre-season games began. He hasn't skated in a pre-season but, like Montour, is expected to be in the lineup on opening night.

The Kraken are dealing with several injuries currently, which have opened up opportunities for youngsters like Berkly Catton and Jani Nyman to make the team, but also to earn roles higher in the lineup. Chandler Stephenson suffered an injury against the Calgary Flames and was initially given a day-to-day status. He hasn't returned skating yet, and no further updates on his availability for the season opener have been provided.

The final injury the Kraken are dealing with is to Kaapo Kakko. He suffered a broken hand from a slash against the Edmonton Oilers and has been given a six-week timeline.

The Kraken play their fifth of six pre-season games tonight, hosting the Flames.