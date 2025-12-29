Kraken's Eeli Tolvanen Named NHL's Second Star of The Week

Seattle Kraken winger Eeli Tolvanen has been named the NHL's second star of the week.

The 26-year-old notched two goals and four assists for six points in three games last week, helping the Kraken win all three games.

This season, Tolvanen has notched seven goals and 25 points in 36 games, ranking fourth in goals and first in points on the Kraken. He's currently on pace to set a new career high in points with 57, beating his previous high of 41.

Tolvanen's stellar play is helping the Kraken remain in the playoff hunt, but it's also ensuring his name stays in the mix for Team Finland's roster at the Olympics. He was left off their 4 Nations roster last year, but his improved play should bring him back into those conversations.

Here's what the NHL's press release had to say about Tolvanen.

"Tolvanen ranked second in the NHL with 2-4—6 in three games to guide the Kraken (16-14-6, 38 points) to their fourth straight win (dating to Dec. 20) as they moved within one point of a playoff spot in the Western Conference. He recorded one assist in a 3-1 victory over the Anaheim Ducks Dec. 22 before adding a pair of helpers in a 3-2 triumph versus the Los Angeles Kings Dec. 23. Tolvanen then registered 2-1—3, his sixth career multi-goal game and eighth career three-point performance, in a 4-1 win against the Philadelphia Flyers Dec. 28. The 26-year-old Tolvanen, who has points in six straight games dating to Dec. 16 (3-7—10), tops Seattle with 7-18—25 through 36 total contests this season."

Joining Tolvanen as stars of the week were Tampa Bay Lightning's Nikita Kucherov, finishing as the first star and Montreal Canadiens' Juraj Slafkovsky as the third star.

The Kraken are back in action tonight as they look to pick up a fifth consecutive win against the last-place Vancouver Canucks.

For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.