Kraken's Fisker Molgaard Scores For Denmark But Philipp Grubauer And Germany Land On Top

Team Germany defeated Team Denmark 3-1, as Seattle Kraken rookie Oscar Fisker Molgaard scored his first-ever Olympic goal against teammate Philipp Grubauer
The two other Seattle Kraken Olympic representatives, Oscar Fisker Molgaard and Philipp Grubauer, faced off on Thursday, with Germany defeating Denmark 3-1.
Germany came into this game as the favorites to win, but also as tournament dark horses. With players like Leon Draisaitl, Tim Stutzle, J.J. Petterka, Moritz Seider, and Grubauer in goal, the Germans have the firepower to upset some of the powerhouses in this tournament.
The Danes were in the game from start to finish and outshot the Germans 38-26. Ultimately, the Germans capitalized on their opportunities when their chances arose.
Draisaitl got the scoring started 23 seconds into the game, giving the Germans a quick lead. A little after the halfway mark, it was the Kraken and the Coachella Valley Firebirds rookie who got Denmark on the board. He was able to beat Grubauer tight in front of the net to record his first Olympic goal.
Unfortunately for Fisker Molgaard, the Germans turned up the pressure in the second, with two goals coming off the stick of Stutzle.
Grubauer was dominant from puck drop, turning away 37 shots, including 14 in the final period.
Denmark will have the opportunity to bounce back on Friday against one of the gold-medal favorites, Team USA. The Germans will have another excellent opportunity pick up another win against Latvia.
For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.