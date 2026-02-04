Kraken's Four-Game Win Streak Snapped By Ducks In 4-2 Defeat

The Seattle Kraken were handed a 4-2 defeat by the Anaheim Ducks on Tuesday night.
The Seattle Kraken were in Anaheim to continue their road trip before the Olympics, looking to win their fifth consecutive game.
Unfortunately, they fell short, dropping the game 4-2 to the Anaheim Ducks.
The Kraken were outshot 31-28, but the analytics tell a better story of the game. In all situations, the Ducks owned 59.09 percent of the high-danger chances and 54.96 percent of the expected goals. Those numbers were even better at 5-on-5, with the Ducks owning 57.3 percent of the expected goals and 63.16 percent of the high-danger chances, according to naturalstattrick.com.
“I didn’t think we were good enough (tonight),” said coach Lane Lambert. “So the game was left up to chance, and when you do that, you end up on the wrong side more often than not.”
The first period of last night’s game finished as it started, with the score tied at zero. But the Ducks were able to find the back of the net twice in the middle frame, with goals from Cutter Gauthier and Jacob Trouba.
The start of the third period was more of the same, with goals from Alex Killorn and Ross Johnston to give the Ducks a commanding 4-0 lead.
Jordan Eberle and Tye Kartye added markers late in the third period, but it was all for not.
Jordan Eberle has now scored 20 or more goals in nine NHL seasons. (Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images)
With the loss, the Kraken now find themselves two points back of the Ducks for third place in the Pacific Division, although they do have a game in hand.
The Kraken play one final game before the Olympics. They’ll face off in another important division showdown against the Los Angeles Kings. A win would put them even with the Ducks and send them three points ahead of the Kings.
“It’s one (more) game right before the break,” said defenseman Brandon Montour. “We lose points (tonight), which obviously sucks, but we move on now, clean up where we have to clean up, and tomorrow’s game is just as important.”
