Kraken's Four-Game Win Streak Snapped By Ducks In 4-2 Defeat

The Kraken were outshot 31-28, but the analytics tell a better story of the game. In all situations, the Ducks owned 59.09 percent of the high-danger chances and 54.96 percent of the expected goals. Those numbers were even better at 5-on-5, with the Ducks owning 57.3 percent of the expected goals and 63.16 percent of the high-danger chances, according to naturalstattrick.com.