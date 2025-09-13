Kraken's Prospect Showcase Projected Lineup Highlighted By Catton, Nyman and O'Brien

The Seattle Kraken and the Vancouver Canucks kick off their new prospect showcase tonight with the first of two games starting at 7 p.m. PST at the Angel of Winds Arena.

The Kraken will be icing a star-studded lineup, headlined by first-round picks Berkly Catton, Jake O'Brien and Eduard Sale, alongside highly rated second-round picks Jani Nyman, Jagger Firkus, and Oscar Fisker Molgaard.

For some, it'll be their first time wearing the Kraken jersey in a game, for others, it's another opportunity to show that they deserve to wear the Kraken jersey in the NHL currently or in the future.

Kraken lines:

Jani Nyman - Berkly Catton - Jagger Firkus

Eduard Sale - Oscar Fisker Molgaard - Jacob Melanson

Nathan Villeneuve - Jake O'Brien - David Goyette

Carson Rehkopf - Andrei Loshko - Ryan Winterton

Tyson Jugnauth - Ville Ottavainen

Caden Price - Blake Fiddler

Jakub Fibigr - Kaden Hammell



Nikke Kokko

Victor Ostman

There are several intriguing pairings and trios. Most notably, the top line of Nyman, Catton and Firkus. Nyman and Catton are two of the forwards, including Winterton, who are competing for spots on the Kraken's opening night roster. Nyman and Winterton have limited NHL experience, but Catton was a top 10 pick just one year ago.

Catton is an electric offensive playmaker, and Nyman possesses a lethal shot. They should form great chemistry alongside a terrific point producer in Firkus.

Sale, Molgaard and Melanson, as well as Rehkopf, Loshko and Winterton, could be lines when the players return to the Coachella Valley Firebirds this season. Building early chemistry could be vital to a successful AHL season.

