Kraken Sign Ryden Evers To Entry-Level Contract

The Seattle Kraken have signed forward Ryden Evers to a three-year, $1.075-million AAV contract that begins at the start of the 2026-27 season.
The 20-year-old forward is skating in his first WHL season, doing so with the Penticton Vees. In 60 games, he’s notched 30 goals and 69 points while serving as an alternate captain. He ranks second in goals and points on his team. The Vees are an expansion team brought in from the BCHL, where Evers played the previous season.
The 2005-born player is an undrafted signing.
“We’re excited to have Ryden join our organization,” said Kraken GM Jason Botterill. “His development has continued to improve over the years, turning him into a responsible two-way center that brings size and skill to the group.”
Evers boasts a 6-foot-4, 192-pound frame and hails from Burnaby, BC. Evers was committed to Clarkson University in the NCAA, but signing his entry-level contract will forgo his college eligibility, and he’ll turn pro next season, likely with the Coachella Valley Firebirds in the AHL or the Kansas City Mavericks in the ECHL.
