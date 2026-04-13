Mathematically Eliminated: The Kraken Will Miss Playoffs For The Third Straight Season

It is hard to believe the Kraken were playoff contenders just a month ago. Since their return from the Olympic break, the Kraken have lost 16 out of 23 games. The fall was swift and thorough, leaving coaches, players, and fans disappointed and disheartened. Speaking of their recent play, Captain Jordan Eberle said “There was a lot of optimism going into the (Olympic) break…We just haven’t played the way that we were playing, the detailed hockey…The most frustrating part is that we have the group capable of doing it, because we’ve literally done it.”