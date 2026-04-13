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Mathematically Eliminated: The Kraken Will Miss Playoffs For The Third Straight Season cover image

Mathematically Eliminated: The Kraken Will Miss Playoffs For The Third Straight Season

Candace Kludt
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A devastating late-season collapse seals the Kraken's playoff fate, marking their third consecutive miss and a swift end to contention.

On Saturday, there were a myriad of roads to mathematic elimination for the Kraken.   The team had not yet taken the ice for their game against Calgary when the final nail in their playoff coffin was struck; it came in the form of an LA Kings shut out over the Edmonton Oilers. This is the 4th time in five seasons that Seattle has missed the playoffs; their one run coming in the 2022-23 season.  

April 9: The win over Vegas delayed an inevitable elimination by another day photo by Candace Kludt | The Hockey NewsApril 9: The win over Vegas delayed an inevitable elimination by another day photo by Candace Kludt | The Hockey News

It is hard to believe the Kraken were playoff contenders just a month ago.  Since their return from the Olympic break, the Kraken have lost 16 out of 23 games. The fall was swift and thorough, leaving coaches, players, and fans disappointed and disheartened. Speaking of their recent play, Captain Jordan Eberle said “There was a lot of optimism going into the (Olympic) break…We just haven’t played the way that we were playing, the detailed hockey…The most frustrating part is that we have the group capable of doing it, because we’ve literally done it.”

The Kraken will play their final home game of the season Monday night against the LA Kings. The Kings are currently in the second Wild Card spot, but have not clinched.  They will be coming for Seattle hard to help secure their playoff run.

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