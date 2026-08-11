Nightingale Connects with Future Spartans at 2026 World Junior Summer Showcase

The 2026 World Junior Summer Showcase ran from July 26-August 1in Windsor, Ontario, with Team Canada, Finland, USA, and Sweden.
Team USA was coached by Adam Nightingale, who used the opportunity to meet players he will bring to the World Junior Championship.
Five players on the summer showcase roster are also on Nightingale’s 2026-27 Michigan State roster. Tommy Bleyl, Jack Hextall, Cullen Potter, Mason West, and Seattle Kraken first-round draft pick Chase Reid all hit the ice for Nightingale at the showcase.
Reid was selected 7th overall in the 2026 NHL Draft by the Kraken. After several seasons in the Ontario Hockey League (OHL), he committed to play at Michigan State next season.
Nightingale spoke about working with the five guys who will soon be on his NCAA roster at the showcase.
"You can watch guys on video and go watch them live in person, but when you're on the bench with them and seeing areas that maybe they're doing well right now, or maybe some areas to continue to grow, that's our job, right?" Nightingale said to NHL.com. "Every day we've got to try to help our guys get better. So definitely think it gives us a head start."
Bleyl, who was selected 31st in the 2026 NHL Draft by the Nashville Predators, spoke about Nightingale as a coach.
"He's a really intense coach, and he's someone that I definitely want leading the team," he said. "I knew him as more of just someone that I met when I toured ... but I've gotten to know the coach side of him. I've learned a lot of stuff about him. He has a winning mentality, which is something I always value with coaches, and I'm really excited to play for him."
West, who was selected 29th overall in the 2025 NHL Draft by the Chicago Blackhawks, shared his perspective of Nightingale as a coach.
"He's super honest, which is really helpful," he said. "I feel like maybe some coaches aren't, and I feel like having Adam be really honest in how I'm playing and what I need to do better and what I'm doing well. I think it's nice to have that support system."
Team USA went 4-3 at the tournament; Reid appeared in six games, scoring two goals and recording two assists.
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