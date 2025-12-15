    • Powered by Roundtable

    Pair Of Kraken Prospects Named To Finland's World Junior Team

    Julian Gaudio
    Dec 15, 2025, 13:00
    Julian Gaudio
    Dec 15, 2025, 13:00
    Updated at: Dec 15, 2025, 13:00

    Team Finland will welcome back Seattle Kraken prospects Julius Miettinen and Kim Saarinen to their World Junior Championship roster.

    Seattle Kraken prospect Julius Miettinen and Kim Saarinen will be returning to Team Finland's World Junior Championship squad.

    Finland announced their world junior roster on Dec. 13, featuring two highly touted Kraken prospects.

    Miettinen participated in the tournament last year, recording a goal and an assist in seven games as Finland took home a bronze medal. The 19-year-old was used in a bottom-six role, playing as a physical forward with two-way responsibilities.

    Miettinen will likely be asked to do the same things, but this time around, he'll be playing a much more prominent role in their top six. The 6-foot-3, 205-pound center is enjoying an outstanding season with the Everett Silvertips in the WHL. Through 27 games, Miettinen has scored 18 goals and 42 points, well on pace to set new career highs. His current pace would see him notch 43 goals and 100 points in 63 games.

    Among WHL players, Miettinen ranks tied for fourth in points and tied for fifth in goals. Both totals lead the Silvertips.

    Saarinen is developing his skills in Finland, and he's once again standing out for his solid performances in Liiga. Through 18 games, the 19-year-old has posted a .907 save percentage and a 2.31 goals-against average.

    Petteri Rimpinen started every game at last year's world juniors, and he will likely have the starter's net again this year. Saarinen is hoping to get some action this year. 

    Goaltenders
    Patrik Kerkola, KalPa
    Petteri Rimpinen, Kiekko-Esbo
    Kim Saarinen, HPK

    Defensemen
    Lasse Boelius, Ässät
    Mitja Jokinen, TPS
    Aron Kiviharju, Helsingfors
    Daniel Nieminen, Pelicans
    Niklas Nykyri, Helsingfors
    Juho Piiparinen, Tappara
    Veeti Väisänen, Medicine Hat Tigers
    Arttu Välilä, Lukko

    Forwards
    Emil Hemming, Barrie Colts
    Joki Atte, Lukko
    Onni Kalto, Oshawa Generals
    Aatos Koivu, TPS
    Jasper Kuhta, Ottawa 67’s
    Julius Miettinen, Everett Silvertips
    Kasper Pikkarainen, TPS
    Heikki Ruohonen, Harvard University
    Joona Saarelainen, KalPa
    Oliver Suvanto, Tappara
    Leo Tuuva, Lukko
    Matias Vanhanen, Everett Silvertips
    Roope Vesterinen, HPK
    Max Westergård, Frölunda

    Image

    For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.