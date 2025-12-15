Pair Of Kraken Prospects Named To Finland's World Junior Team

Seattle Kraken prospect Julius Miettinen and Kim Saarinen will be returning to Team Finland's World Junior Championship squad.

Finland announced their world junior roster on Dec. 13, featuring two highly touted Kraken prospects.

Miettinen participated in the tournament last year, recording a goal and an assist in seven games as Finland took home a bronze medal. The 19-year-old was used in a bottom-six role, playing as a physical forward with two-way responsibilities.

Miettinen will likely be asked to do the same things, but this time around, he'll be playing a much more prominent role in their top six. The 6-foot-3, 205-pound center is enjoying an outstanding season with the Everett Silvertips in the WHL. Through 27 games, Miettinen has scored 18 goals and 42 points, well on pace to set new career highs. His current pace would see him notch 43 goals and 100 points in 63 games.

Among WHL players, Miettinen ranks tied for fourth in points and tied for fifth in goals. Both totals lead the Silvertips.

Saarinen is developing his skills in Finland, and he's once again standing out for his solid performances in Liiga. Through 18 games, the 19-year-old has posted a .907 save percentage and a 2.31 goals-against average.

Petteri Rimpinen started every game at last year's world juniors, and he will likely have the starter's net again this year. Saarinen is hoping to get some action this year.

Goaltenders

Patrik Kerkola, KalPa

Petteri Rimpinen, Kiekko-Esbo

Kim Saarinen, HPK

Defensemen

Lasse Boelius, Ässät

Mitja Jokinen, TPS

Aron Kiviharju, Helsingfors

Daniel Nieminen, Pelicans

Niklas Nykyri, Helsingfors

Juho Piiparinen, Tappara

Veeti Väisänen, Medicine Hat Tigers

Arttu Välilä, Lukko

Forwards

Emil Hemming, Barrie Colts

Joki Atte, Lukko

Onni Kalto, Oshawa Generals

Aatos Koivu, TPS

Jasper Kuhta, Ottawa 67’s

Julius Miettinen, Everett Silvertips

Kasper Pikkarainen, TPS

Heikki Ruohonen, Harvard University

Joona Saarelainen, KalPa

Oliver Suvanto, Tappara

Leo Tuuva, Lukko

Matias Vanhanen, Everett Silvertips

Roope Vesterinen, HPK

Max Westergård, Frölunda

