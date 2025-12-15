Pair Of Kraken Prospects Named To Finland's World Junior Team

Seattle Kraken prospect Julius Miettinen and Kim Saarinen will be returning to Team Finland's World Junior Championship squad.
Finland announced their world junior roster on Dec. 13, featuring two highly touted Kraken prospects.
Miettinen participated in the tournament last year, recording a goal and an assist in seven games as Finland took home a bronze medal. The 19-year-old was used in a bottom-six role, playing as a physical forward with two-way responsibilities.
Miettinen will likely be asked to do the same things, but this time around, he'll be playing a much more prominent role in their top six. The 6-foot-3, 205-pound center is enjoying an outstanding season with the Everett Silvertips in the WHL. Through 27 games, Miettinen has scored 18 goals and 42 points, well on pace to set new career highs. His current pace would see him notch 43 goals and 100 points in 63 games.
Among WHL players, Miettinen ranks tied for fourth in points and tied for fifth in goals. Both totals lead the Silvertips.
Saarinen is developing his skills in Finland, and he's once again standing out for his solid performances in Liiga. Through 18 games, the 19-year-old has posted a .907 save percentage and a 2.31 goals-against average.
Petteri Rimpinen started every game at last year's world juniors, and he will likely have the starter's net again this year. Saarinen is hoping to get some action this year.
Goaltenders
Patrik Kerkola, KalPa
Petteri Rimpinen, Kiekko-Esbo
Kim Saarinen, HPK
Defensemen
Lasse Boelius, Ässät
Mitja Jokinen, TPS
Aron Kiviharju, Helsingfors
Daniel Nieminen, Pelicans
Niklas Nykyri, Helsingfors
Juho Piiparinen, Tappara
Veeti Väisänen, Medicine Hat Tigers
Arttu Välilä, Lukko
Forwards
Emil Hemming, Barrie Colts
Joki Atte, Lukko
Onni Kalto, Oshawa Generals
Aatos Koivu, TPS
Jasper Kuhta, Ottawa 67’s
Julius Miettinen, Everett Silvertips
Kasper Pikkarainen, TPS
Heikki Ruohonen, Harvard University
Joona Saarelainen, KalPa
Oliver Suvanto, Tappara
Leo Tuuva, Lukko
Matias Vanhanen, Everett Silvertips
Roope Vesterinen, HPK
Max Westergård, Frölunda
