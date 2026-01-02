Pair Of Kraken Wingers Earn Spots On Team Finland's Olympic Roster

Seattle Kraken wingers Kaapo Kakko and Eeli Tolvanen have been named to Team Finland's 2026 Milano Cortina Olympic roster.
Kakko played on Team Finland's 2025 4 Nations Face-Off roster, skating in two games and notching one assist. Now in his second season with the Kraken, Kakko is beginning to find his game again, but injuries have hampered the campaign. In 22 games, the 24-year-old has scored just two goals and nine points.
His spot on the roster is determined by what he's done previously for Finland, while Tolvanen's selection is based on his stellar play.
The 26-year-old ranks second on the team in points, recording seven goals and 25 points in 38 games. His shooting percentage is lower than it has been in recent years, but his playmaking has hit a new level, on pace for a career high in assists (39) and points (54).
Tolvanen was a surprise omission from Finland's 4 Nations Face-Off roster, but he put the work in to earn a spot on their Olympic team. He joined Finland's 2025 World Championship roster, where he recorded seven goals and nine points in eight games, ranking second in goals among all players.
Finland will be hard-pressed to win a medal at this tournament without superstar center Aleksander Barkov, their captain. The Florida Panther is out with an ACL injury and won't be ready in time for the Olympics.
Finland's roster:
Forwards:
Joel Armia, Los Angeles Kings
Sebastian Aho, Carolina Hurricanes
Mikael Granlund, Anaheim Ducks
Erik Haula, Nashville Predators
Roope Hintz, Dallas Stars
Kaapo Kakko, Seattle Kraken
Oliver Kapanen, Montreal Canadiens
Joel Kiviranta, Colorado Avalanche
Artturi Lehkonen, Colorado Avalanche
Anton Lundell, Florida Panthers
Eetu Luostarinen, Florida Panthers
Mikko Rantanen, Dallas Stars
Teuvo Teravainen, Chicago Blackhawks
Eeli Tolvanen, Seattle Kraken
Defenseman:
Miro Heiskanen, Dallas Stars
Henri Jokiharju, Boston Bruins
Mikko Lehtonen, ZSC Lions (NLA)
Esa Lindell, Dallas Stars
Olli Maatta, Utah Mammoth
Nikolas Matinpalo, Ottawa Senators
Niko Mikkola, Florida Panthers
Rasmus Ristolainen, Philadelphia Flyers
Goaltenders:
Kevin Lankinen, Vancouver Canucks
Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen, Buffalo Sabres
Juuse Saros, Nashville Predators
