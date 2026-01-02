    • Powered by Roundtable

    Pair Of Kraken Wingers Earn Spots On Team Finland's Olympic Roster

    Julian Gaudio
    Jan 2, 2026, 15:15
    Team Finland has unveiled their 2026 Men's Olympic roster, which features Seattle Kraken wingers Kaapo Kakko and Eeli Tolvanen.

    Kakko played on Team Finland's 2025 4 Nations Face-Off roster, skating in two games and notching one assist. Now in his second season with the Kraken, Kakko is beginning to find his game again, but injuries have hampered the campaign. In 22 games, the 24-year-old has scored just two goals and nine points.

    His spot on the roster is determined by what he's done previously for Finland, while Tolvanen's selection is based on his stellar play.

    The 26-year-old ranks second on the team in points, recording seven goals and 25 points in 38 games. His shooting percentage is lower than it has been in recent years, but his playmaking has hit a new level, on pace for a career high in assists (39) and points (54). 

    Tolvanen was a surprise omission from Finland's 4 Nations Face-Off roster, but he put the work in to earn a spot on their Olympic team. He joined Finland's 2025 World Championship roster, where he recorded seven goals and nine points in eight games, ranking second in goals among all players. 

    Finland will be hard-pressed to win a medal at this tournament without superstar center Aleksander Barkov, their captain. The Florida Panther is out with an ACL injury and won't be ready in time for the Olympics.

    Kaapo Kakko (Eric Bolte-Imagn Images)

    Finland's roster:

    Forwards:
    Joel Armia, Los Angeles Kings
    Sebastian Aho, Carolina Hurricanes
    Mikael Granlund, Anaheim Ducks
    Erik Haula, Nashville Predators
    Roope Hintz, Dallas Stars
    Kaapo Kakko, Seattle Kraken
    Oliver Kapanen, Montreal Canadiens
    Joel Kiviranta, Colorado Avalanche
    Artturi Lehkonen, Colorado Avalanche
    Anton Lundell, Florida Panthers
    Eetu Luostarinen, Florida Panthers
    Mikko Rantanen, Dallas Stars
    Teuvo Teravainen, Chicago Blackhawks
    Eeli Tolvanen, Seattle Kraken

    Defenseman:
    Miro Heiskanen, Dallas Stars
    Henri Jokiharju, Boston Bruins
    Mikko Lehtonen, ZSC Lions (NLA)
    Esa Lindell, Dallas Stars
    Olli Maatta, Utah Mammoth
    Nikolas Matinpalo, Ottawa Senators
    Niko Mikkola, Florida Panthers
    Rasmus Ristolainen, Philadelphia Flyers

    Goaltenders:
    Kevin Lankinen, Vancouver Canucks
    Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen, Buffalo Sabres
    Juuse Saros, Nashville Predators

