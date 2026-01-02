Pair Of Kraken Wingers Earn Spots On Team Finland's Olympic Roster

Seattle Kraken wingers Kaapo Kakko and Eeli Tolvanen have been named to Team Finland's 2026 Milano Cortina Olympic roster.

Kakko played on Team Finland's 2025 4 Nations Face-Off roster, skating in two games and notching one assist. Now in his second season with the Kraken, Kakko is beginning to find his game again, but injuries have hampered the campaign. In 22 games, the 24-year-old has scored just two goals and nine points.

His spot on the roster is determined by what he's done previously for Finland, while Tolvanen's selection is based on his stellar play.

The 26-year-old ranks second on the team in points, recording seven goals and 25 points in 38 games. His shooting percentage is lower than it has been in recent years, but his playmaking has hit a new level, on pace for a career high in assists (39) and points (54).

Tolvanen was a surprise omission from Finland's 4 Nations Face-Off roster, but he put the work in to earn a spot on their Olympic team. He joined Finland's 2025 World Championship roster, where he recorded seven goals and nine points in eight games, ranking second in goals among all players.

Finland will be hard-pressed to win a medal at this tournament without superstar center Aleksander Barkov, their captain. The Florida Panther is out with an ACL injury and won't be ready in time for the Olympics.

Finland's roster:

Forwards:

Joel Armia, Los Angeles Kings

Sebastian Aho, Carolina Hurricanes

Mikael Granlund, Anaheim Ducks

Erik Haula, Nashville Predators

Roope Hintz, Dallas Stars

Kaapo Kakko, Seattle Kraken

Oliver Kapanen, Montreal Canadiens

Joel Kiviranta, Colorado Avalanche

Artturi Lehkonen, Colorado Avalanche

Anton Lundell, Florida Panthers

Eetu Luostarinen, Florida Panthers

Mikko Rantanen, Dallas Stars

Teuvo Teravainen, Chicago Blackhawks

Eeli Tolvanen, Seattle Kraken

Defenseman:

Miro Heiskanen, Dallas Stars

Henri Jokiharju, Boston Bruins

Mikko Lehtonen, ZSC Lions (NLA)

Esa Lindell, Dallas Stars

Olli Maatta, Utah Mammoth

Nikolas Matinpalo, Ottawa Senators

Niko Mikkola, Florida Panthers

Rasmus Ristolainen, Philadelphia Flyers

Goaltenders:

Kevin Lankinen, Vancouver Canucks

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen, Buffalo Sabres

Juuse Saros, Nashville Predators

For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.