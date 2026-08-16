Philipp Grubauer Gives Back To The Community At Seattle Hockey Camp

As the offseason wraps up, Kraken goaltender Philipp Grubauer is back in Seattle and participating in a hockey camp with 50 young goaltenders.
Grubauer spoke about what the camp was like to NHL.com.
“It was a full range of ages; the youngest were five and six years old, ranging up to 18 and 19 years old,” Grubauer said. “It was great to get out there. The range of kids and skill levels started with young kids who just started playing the position a month ago, trying it out, to older goalies super-aware about how they can get better at the position.”
The camp supported young players hoping to get experience and develop their skills. Grubauer further explained what went into the camp.
“I was going through the stations and took a peek at one guy or two, then moved to the next station and watched another three or four goalies,” said Grubauer. “I tried to help the goalies out with a bunch of ideas and tips. Every kid has a different thing they would need to improve on.”
Grubauer is entering the final year of his six-year contract in Seattle. The 34-year-old has spent five seasons in Seattle, after six with the Washington Capitals and three with the Colorado Avalanche. Grubauer was drafted 112th overall in the 2010 NHL Draft by the Capitals.
He will enter the final year of his contract in Seattle this season.
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