PWHL Head Coach and Jr. Kraken AAA 16U Coach Join Kraken Development Camp

The Seattle Kraken announced that the team had invited PWHL Seattle Head Coach Christine Bumstead and Jr. Kraken AAA 16U Player Development Coach David Min to join as guest coaches in the 2026 Kraken Development Camp, adding experience to the week’s work with prospects and young talent.
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