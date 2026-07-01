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PWHL Head Coach and Jr. Kraken AAA 16U Coach Join Kraken Development Camp

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Vani Hanamirian
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The Seattle Kraken announced that the team had invited PWHL Seattle Head Coach Christine Bumstead and Jr. Kraken AAA 16U Player Development Coach David Min to join as guest coaches in the 2026 Kraken Development Camp, adding experience to the week’s work with prospects and young talent.

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The two will assist with the camp throughout the week, helping develop prospects and young talent for the Seattle Kraken.

Development camp kicked off Monday for the Kraken, with 28 players set to attend. The full list can be found below.

Development Camp Roster

Forwards:

Clarke Caswell

Ryden Evers

Viktor Fedorov

Zeb Forsfjall

Brody Gillespie

Ollie Josephson

Loke Krantz

Ben MacDonald

Casey Mutryn

Jake O'Brien

William Tomko

Nathan Villeneuve

Zaccharya Wisdom

Defenseman:

Maxim Agafonov

Karl Annborn

Alexis Bernier

Jakub Fibigr

Blake Fiddler

Hawke Huff

Finn Kearns

Ola Palme

Chase Reid

Will Reynolds

Rylan Singh

Goaltenders:

Maks Corovic

Kim Saarinen

Visa Vedenpaa

Lawton Zacher

Bumstead and Min will be guest coaches for the first three days of drills and Thursday's 3-on-3 "Stucky Cup" tournament.

They will also be joined by former Kraken defenseman Justin Schultz, who is a player development consultant for Seattle.

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