PWHL News: Six Torrent Players Named To Olympic Rosters

With the 2026 Winter Games in Milan approaching, rosters for women’s hockey are being finalized. So far, six members of the Seattle torrent have been selected to represent their countries on the world stage.

The most recent announcement came on July 9th, when forward Julia Gosling was named to Team Canada. Gosling has been on the National Team since 2021 and has competed for Team Canada in the IIHF Women’s World Championship in 2024 and 2025, plus the 2025 Rivalry Series. Milan will be her first Olympic appearance.

Aneta Tejralova will be representing Team Czechia. Tejralova brings nearly 15 years of international experience; she has been on the Czech national team since 2012, when she was just 15 years old. She previously competed for Czechia in the 2022 Beijing Olympics, and has also appeared at several IIHF Women’s World Championships, winning Bronze with Team Czechia in 2022 and 2023.

Team USA has picked up four Torrent players: Hilary Knight, Alex Carpenter, Hannah Bilka, and Cayla Barnes. Knight has participated in the last four Olympic Games, bringing home one gold and three silver medals for Team USA. She also has 15 IIHF World Championships and 12 Four Nations tournaments on her resume, bringing the most international experience to the USA roster.

Cayla Barnes and Alex Carpenter have both participated in two previous Olympic campaigns. Barnes in 2018 and 2022, and Carpenter in 2014 and 2022. Hannah Bilka will be making her Olympic debut. She has previously participated in IIHF Women’s World Championship tournaments and Rivalry Series.

The Milano Cortina 2026 Olympic Women’s Ice Hockey Tournament will take place starting February 5th, and runs until February 19th.