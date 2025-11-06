PWHL Seattle Is Officially The Seattle Torrent

The rain did not keep loyal fans away from MoPop Thursday morning. A line formed outside the museum before nine as season ticket members and excited hockey fans awaited their chance to be in the room when PWHL Seattle officially announced their team name and unveiled the official logo.

Leaked earlier this week, the presentation confirmed that the team will be the Seattle Torrent. The prominent “S” logo represents both Seattle and “a rush of water, its flowing curves mirroring river channels” according to the official press release. According to PWHL Executive Vice President of Business Operations Amy Scheer, the name “draws inspiration from the waterways that shape its landscape.” The colors will remain slate green, shadow blue, and glacier blue with secondary colors of foam, haze gray, and basalt black.

Seattle Torrent

Torrent forward Hilary Knight said she is excited by the reveal, adding “Whenever you’re looking at the culture of a group, you want it to be a really strong room — and to pair that with an incredible city with a storied sports legacy and a brand new identity that speaks to all of that, it’s a great recipe for us.”

Gear featuring the new logo is available now through the PWHL website.