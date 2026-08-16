Remembering Seattle Totems Legend “Jumbo” Jim Powers

Seattle Totems legend “Jumbo” Jim Powers has passed away at 89 years old. Powers died of natural causes on Thursday morning.
In his professional career, Powers appeared in 737 regular-season WHL games from 1957 to 1970. He played for the Totems, the pre-NHL Vancouver Canucks, and the Los Angeles Blades over 11 seasons. In his WHL career, he scored 248 goals and 223 assists.
Bob Barlow, who played alongside Powers, shared a message about the late winger.
“Jimmy was very quiet; he didn’t talk much,” Barlow said. “But when he talked, we listened.”
Barlow left the Totems to join the NHL Minnesota North Stars in 1969. He shared what it was like to play with Powers in the WHL.
“Jimmy, Guyle and I had a great line together, and after the game, we’d go out and have a few pops together, a few beers,” Barlow said. “Because when you’re playing hockey, you get really thirsty. And then we’d shoot the bull and have a lot of fun together.”
Powers retired in 1970 to open a motorcycle shop.
He is survived by his two sons, Garrett and Jim Jr, two daughters, Penny Cannon and Janice Weber, and nine grandchildren.
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