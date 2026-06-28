Revisiting Past Seattle Kraken Draft Selections

The 2026 NHL Draft has concluded with the Seattle Kraken selecting Chase Reid with the seventh overall pick.
While the team prepares for development camp, it is time to revisit its previous selections.
First Rounders:
Matty Beniers - 2021 - 2nd overall
The team's first draft selection was Matty Beniers in 2021. Beniers was the number two selection in the draft. Beniers has played five seasons with the Kraken.
Shane Wright - 2022 - 4th
Shane Wright was the team's second-highest selection in franchise history. Wright was selected fourth overall in the 2022 NHL Draft. Wright has played four seasons with the Kraken.
Chase Reid - 2026 - 7th
The third-highest draft selection was yesterday, with the Kraken selecting Chase Reid.
Jake O’Brien - 2025 - 8th
Jake O’Brien was selected eighth overall in 2025 by the Seattle Kraken. O’Brien spent last season in the OHL with the Brantford Bulldogs.
Berkely Catton - 2024 - 8th
The Kraken selected Berkly Catton with the eighth overall pick in the 2024 NHL Draft. Catton spent last season with the Kraken, appearing in 66 games.
Eduard Sale - 2023 - 20th
The Seattle Kraken selected Eduard Sale with the 20th pick in the 2023 NHL Draft. Sale played with the Coachella Valley Firebirds last season, appearing in 58 games.
Second Rounders
- Jagger Firkus - 2022- second round, 35th overall
- Ryker Evans - 2021 - second round, 35th overall
- Blake Fiddler - 2025 - second round, 36th overall
- Julius Miettinen - 2024 - second round 40th overall
- Jani Nyman - 2022 - 49th overall
- Carson Rehkopf - 2023 - 50th overall
- Oscar Fisker Molgaard - 2023 - 52nd
- Lukas Dragicevic - 2023-57th
- Nikke Kokko - 2022 - 58th
- David Goyette - 2022 - 61st
- Nathan Villeneuve - 20240 63rd
Third Rounders
- Ryan Winterton - 2021 - 67
- Will Reynolds - 2025 - 68
- Ty Nelson - 2022 - 68
- Alexis Bernier - 2024 - 73rd
- Caden Price - 2023 - 84
- Kim Saarinen - 2024 - 88
- Ben MacDonald - 2022 - 91
Fourth Rounders:
- Ville Ottavainen - 2021 - 99
- Tyson Jugnauth - 2022- 100
- Ollie Josephson - 2024 - 105
- Andrei Loshko - 2023 - 116
- Tucker Robertson - 2022 - 123
Fifth Rounders:
- Jacob Melanson - 2021- 131
- Maxim Agafonov - 2025 - 134
- Clarke Caswell - 2024 - 141
- Kaden Hammell - 2023 - 148
Sixth Rounders:
- Semyon Vyazovoi - 2021 - 163
- Barrett Hall - 2022 - 164
- Visa Vedenpaa - 2023 - 168
- Zeb Forsfjall - 2023 - 180
Seventh Rounders:
- Justin Janicke - 2021 - 195
- Kyle Jackson - 2022 - 196
- Karl Annborn - 2025 - 205
- Zaccharya Wisdom - 2023 - 212
- Loke Krantz - 2025 - 218