Revisiting The Seattle Kraken's Former First Round Selections

The Seattle Kraken have had six first-round selections in franchise history since joining the NHL in 2021.
As the 2026 NHL Draft is underway, it is time to evaluate where each first-round draft pick is now and what they have accomplished since being selected.
First Rounders:
Matty Beniers - 2021 - 2nd overall
The team's first draft selection was Matty Beniers in 2021. Beniers was the number two selection in the draft. Beniers has played five seasons with the Kraken. He won the 2022-23 Calder Trophy for the best rookie in the NHL as voted on by the Professional Hockey Writers Association. In his rookie season, he led all first-year players in points with 57. The 23-year-old has appeared in 331 games with the Kraken, recording 82 goals and 114 assists. Last season, he appeared in all 82 games, recording 20 goals and 30 assists.
Shane Wright - 2022 - 4th
Shane Wright was the team's second-highest selection in franchise history. Wright was selected fourth overall in the 2022 NHL Draft. He has played four seasons with the Kraken. The 22-year-old has appeared in 169 games for the Kraken, recording 36 goals and 42 assists. Last season, he appeared in 74 games, recording 12 goals and 15 assists.
Eduard Sale - 2023 - 20th
The Seattle Kraken selected Eduard Sale with the 20th pick in the 2023 NHL Draft. The 21-year-old spent one season in the OHL with the Kitchener Rangers in 2023-24, appearing in 24 games and recording 18 points. He then joined the Coachella Valley Firebirds in 2024-25, where he played 51 games and recorded 21 points. Sale played for the Coachella Valley Firebirds again last season, appearing in 58 games and tallying 27 points. He has yet to make his NHL debut.
Berkely Catton - 2024 - 8th
The Kraken selected Berkly Catton with the eighth overall pick in the 2024 NHL Draft. Catton signed his entry-level contract on July 5, 2024. The 20-year-old has played one NHL season, 2025-26. He appeared in 66 games for the team, recording seven goals and 10 assists.
Jake O’Brien - 2025 - 8th
Jake O’Brien was selected eighth overall in 2025 by the Seattle Kraken. O’Brien spent last season in the OHL with the Brantford Bulldogs, appearing in 53 games and recording 28 goals and 65 assists. He signed his entry-level contract on July 3, but the 19-year-old has not made his NHL debut yet.