Revisiting The Seattle Kraken's Former First Round Selections

The team's first draft selection was Matty Beniers in 2021. Beniers was the number two selection in the draft. Beniers has played five seasons with the Kraken. He won the 2022-23 Calder Trophy for the best rookie in the NHL as voted on by the Professional Hockey Writers Association. In his rookie season, he led all first-year players in points with 57. ​ The 23-year-old has appeared in 331 games with the Kraken, recording 82 goals and 114 assists. Last season, he appeared in all 82 games, recording 20 goals and 30 assists. ​