Ryan Lindgren Misses His First Game Of The Season As Kraken Lose 5-1 To Blues

Seattle Kraken defenseman Ryan Lindgren misses his first game of the season as the Kraken drop back-to-back games.
The Seattle Kraken have returned from the Olympic break with back-to-back losses, not the ideal start to a playoff push.
In their return, they fell to the Dallas Stars 4-1, losing Ryan Lindgren to an undisclosed injury in the first period. On Thursday, they continued their road trip against another Central Division foe, dropping it 5-1 to the St. Louis Blues, this time without Lindgren from the start of the game.
Lindgren’s absence was his first missed game of the season. Prior to the injury, he had played in all 57 games, scoring two goals and nine points while averaging 18:30 of ice time.
With Lindgren out against the Blues, veteran defender Josh Mahura stepped into the lineup. The 27-year-old recorded 15:21 of ice time, firing one shot on goal and blocking two shots. That was Mahura’s 21st appearance of the season. In those 21 games, he’s scored one goal and three points.
But whether it was Lindgren or Mahura in the lineup, the same issues plagued the Kraken in both games.
Against the Stars, the Kraken struggled to box out their opponents, and the Stars took advantage with multiple deflection goals. The Stars outshot the Kraken 32-19. Against the Blues, the Kraken were outshot 32-24, and they had plenty of difficulty defending the slot.
St. Louis Blues winger Dylan Holloway scores his second of three goals against the Seattle Kraken. (Joe Puetz-Imagn Images)
The Blues scored each of their goals via a one-timer in the slot or a cross-ice pass, leaving goaltender Philipp Grubauer in several difficult situations. Offensively, they struggled as well, generating only five high-danger chances at 5-on-5.
While the two losses don’t end their playoff hopes, they do greatly affect them. With just over 20 games remaining, each point matters, and each result affects their playoff chances.
