Ryan Winterton Scores First NHL Goal As Sharks Lay A Beatdown On The Kraken

Sometimes it's just not your night, and Wednesday, Nov. 5, was not the Seattle Kraken's night.

Matching up with a San Jose Sharks team that has struggled to keep the puck out of their net and kill penalties, the Kraken managed just one goal and went 0-for-6 on the power play. The one goal the Kraken did score was off the stick of Ryan Winterton.

It was his first career NHL goal, scoring it in his 34th NHL game.

With the Kraken trailing 1-0 after Macklin Celebrini opened the scoring, Winterton had what could likely be considered his best NHL shift. He flew into the zone with the puck and was turned away on a Grade A rush chance by Yaroslav Askarov. He then got himself open for a one-time opportunity in the slot, but the play was broken up. He remained engaged in the play and was first to a loose puck. Once he corralled the puck, he fired it into the top corner.

Unfortunately for the Kraken, that's the only production they would get. They threw 30 shots at Askarov, but the Sharks' 23-year-old netminder turned away 29 of them.

While the offensive aspect of the Kraken's game was fairly muted, the defensive structure was wayward. They only gave up 23 shots, but many were top-notch chances.

The Sharks' final two goals of the game were breakaway markers, and to make matters worse, they came within 30 seconds of each other.

A performance like last night's happens occasionally, although coach Lane Lambert would like to limit the frequency of such occurrences. The Kraken are back in action on Saturday against a St. Louis Blues team that is in a major slump.

For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.