Kraken Rally Past Oilers as Kakko Strikes Twice in Third Period
Perry Nelson - Imagn Images
Nov 28, 2026 6:30 PM
Updated Nov 28, 2026 6:33 PM
Seattle erased a late deficit at Rogers Place, capitalizing on Edmonton’s defensive lapses and a dominant relief performance by Joey Daccord to hand the Oilers their fifth consecutive loss.
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