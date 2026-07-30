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Seattle Kraken 2026-27 Projected Lineup

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Vani Hanamirian
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NHL Media released the Seattle Kraken projected lineup ahead of the 2026-27 season.

​The lineup is as follows; ​

Bobby McMann -- Matty Beniers -- Jordan Eberle

Jared McCann -- Shane Wright -- Berkly Catton

Mackie Samoskevich -- Chandler Stephenson -- Kaapo Kakko

Ryan Winterton -- Frederick Gaudreau -- Jacob Melanson

Vince Dunn -- Adam Larsson

Ryker Evans -- Brandon Montour

Ryan Lindgren -- Cale Fleury

Joey Daccord

Philipp Grubauer

Morrison, Firkus waiting in wings up front, hoping to crack NHL roster
www.nhl.comKraken trade for Samoskevich, seek breakout season from speedy forward | NHL.comMorrison, Firkus waiting in wings up front, hoping to crack NHL roster

​Last season, the Kraken finished sixth in the Pacific Division, missing the playoffs for the fourth time in five seasons. ​The team finished 34-37-11, ranking 28th in the NHL last season with 2.73 goals per game.

​In the offseason, the team made several moves to improve its roster. The team added Mackie Samoskevich from the Florida Panthers. ​

However, the team also lost Eeli Tolvanen, Jaden Schwartz, and Jamie Oleksiak. ​The Kraken will kick off preseason on September 19 against the Vancouver Canucks.

​The regular season will kick off on October 1st against the Calgary Flames in Calgary. ​

Visit The Hockey News Seattle Kraken team site to stay up to date on the latest news, game-day coverage, player features, and more.

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