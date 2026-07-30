Seattle Kraken 2026-27 Projected Lineup

Last season, the Kraken finished sixth in the Pacific Division, missing the playoffs for the fourth time in five seasons. The team finished 34-37-11, ranking 28th in the NHL last season with 2.73 goals per game.
In the offseason, the team made several moves to improve its roster. The team added Mackie Samoskevich from the Florida Panthers.
However, the team also lost Eeli Tolvanen, Jaden Schwartz, and Jamie Oleksiak. The Kraken will kick off preseason on September 19 against the Vancouver Canucks.
The regular season will kick off on October 1st against the Calgary Flames in Calgary.
For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting on the article below on THN.com or by creating your own post in our community forum.