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Seattle Kraken Agree To Terms With Logan Morrison

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Vani Hanamirian
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The Seattle Kraken have agreed to terms with forward Logan Morrison on a one-year deal.

​The deal is a one-year, two-way contract with an $850,000 AAV starting in the 2026-27 season. ​

The 23-year-old went undrafted in the NHL. He appeared in four games with the Kraken in 2023-24, taking six shots and recording no points. ​

Morrison played for the Hamilton Bulldogs in the Ontario Hockey League (OHL) for five seasons before appearing in an NHL game.

​He began playing for the Bulldogs in 2018-19 and remained with the team through 2022-23.​

Morrison was the OHL Playoffs MVP in 2022 and a member of the OHL First All-Star team in 2023. ​On April 12, 2023, he signed as a free agent with the Kraken and later appeared in four games with the team. He made his NHL debut on March 26, 2024, against the Anaheim Ducks. ​

After his appearance with the Seattle Kraken in 2023-24, Morrisonn joined the Coachella Valley Firebirds of the American Hockey League (AHL).

​In four seasons with the Firebirds, Morrison has played in 204 games, recording 59 goals and 85 assists. 

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