Seattle Kraken Agree To Terms With Logan Morrison

The Seattle Kraken have agreed to terms with forward Logan Morrison on a one-year deal.
The deal is a one-year, two-way contract with an $850,000 AAV starting in the 2026-27 season.
The 23-year-old went undrafted in the NHL. He appeared in four games with the Kraken in 2023-24, taking six shots and recording no points.
Morrison played for the Hamilton Bulldogs in the Ontario Hockey League (OHL) for five seasons before appearing in an NHL game.
He began playing for the Bulldogs in 2018-19 and remained with the team through 2022-23.
Morrison was the OHL Playoffs MVP in 2022 and a member of the OHL First All-Star team in 2023. On April 12, 2023, he signed as a free agent with the Kraken and later appeared in four games with the team. He made his NHL debut on March 26, 2024, against the Anaheim Ducks.
After his appearance with the Seattle Kraken in 2023-24, Morrisonn joined the Coachella Valley Firebirds of the American Hockey League (AHL).
In four seasons with the Firebirds, Morrison has played in 204 games, recording 59 goals and 85 assists.