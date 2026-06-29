Seattle Kraken Extend Qualifying Offers To Four Players

The Seattle Kraken announced on Monday, June 29th, that the team had extended qualifying offers to Jacob Melanson, Mackie Samoskevich, Victor Ostman, and Ville Ottavainen.
The deadline for NHL teams to issue qualifying offers to pending restricted free agents was 5 p.m. ET on Monday. By issuing the offers, teams are given the right of first refusal or draft choice compensation should the player sign an offer sheet with another team.
The Kraken extended offers to two forwards, one defenseman, and one goaltender.
Jacob Melanson
Last season, Melanson appeared in 36 games with the Kraken. He recorded two goals and three assists for a total of five points.
Mackie Samoskevich
Samoskevich appeared in 77 games last season with the Florida Panthers. He recorded 12 goals and 20 assists.
He was traded to Seattle by Florida for a 1st-round pick in the 2026 NHL Draft and a 2nd-round pick in the 2027 NHL Draft on June 21, 2026.
Victor Ostman
Ostman appeared in one game with the Kraken last season. He started the game, saving 35 shots and posting a .943 save percentage.
Ville Ottavainen
The final player extended a qualifying offer was Ville Ottavainen. Ottavainen appeared in one game with the Kraken since being selected 99th overall in the 2021 NHL Draft.
Last season, he appeared in 53 games for the AHL Coachella Valley Firebirds.
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