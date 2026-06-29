Seattle Kraken Face Free Agent Decisions Ahead of 2026-27 Season

David Pagnotta reported an update on the Seattle Kraken Unrestricted Free Agents on the Fourth Period on June 21st.
Pagnotta said, “The Kraken have kept the doors open to their pending UFAs, but… it appears most, if not all, of Seattle’s free agents will… be hitting the market.”
Overall, the Kraken have four unrestricted free agents this upcoming season.
Of those four, the first two are forwards Jaden Schwartz and Eeli Tolvanen.
Schwartz’s last contract was 5 years, $27,500,000, with a cap hit of $5,500,000 per season. It expired at the end of the 2025-26 season. The 33-year-old left winger was drafted 14th overall in the 2010 NHL Draft.
Tolvanen’s last contract was 5 years, $27,500,000, with a cap hit of $5,500,000 per season. The 27-year-old winger was drafted 30th overall in 2017.
The team also has one unrestricted free-agent defenseman: Jamie Oleksiak.
Oleksiak’s last contract was 5 years, $23,000,000, with a cap hit of $4,600,000 per season.The 33-year-old was drafted 14th overall in 2011.
Finally, the last unrestricted free agent is goaltender Matt Murray.
Murray’s one-year $1,000,000 contract with a cap hit of $1,000,000 expired at the end of the 2025-26 season. The 32-year-old goaltender was drafted in the third round of the 2012 NHL Draft with the 83rd pick. The veteran goaltender is entering his 12th NHL season.
The Kraken failed to make the playoffs last season, finishing with a record of 34-37-11.
According to Pagnotta, the Kraken have already made decisions about their future roster.
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