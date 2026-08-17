Seattle Kraken Ranked 29th Out of 32 Teams By The Hockey News

The bottom line, Adam Proteau writes, is “The Kraken are the epitome of a mushy middle team. They haven't been good enough to make the playoffs, but haven't been bad enough to acquire generational talent through the draft. ​There have been a handful of bright moments for the Kraken, but they are proving that progress isn’t linear. Until some elite players enter the organization, it's difficult to imagine they can be expected to contend with the Edmonton Oilers and Vegas Golden Knights near the top of the Pacific Division.”​