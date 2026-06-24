Seattle Kraken Release 2026-27 Preseason Schedule

The Seattle Kraken announced their four-game 2026-27 preseason schedule on Wednesday, with four matchups set for September.
The four games the team will play will be:
9/19 - 7 pm vs Vancouver Canucks
9/20 - 5 pm at Calgary Flames
9/24 - 6:40 pm vs Calgary Flames
9/26 - 4 pm at Vancouver Canucks
The first game will take place on September 19, with the remaining three games played over the next seven days.
The team will have two home games and two away preseason matchups.
Kraken general manager Jason Botterill explained the importance of each game, given the shortened exhibition schedule this season.
“Everything’s going to happen extremely fast this year,” Botterill said to NHL.com. “We have to get down to our team very quickly.”
In prior seasons, teams have played six exhibition games before the regular season kicks off. However, this season, the schedule is expanding to an 84–game regular season, resulting in a four-game preseason.
With a limited schedule, players looking to make the team will have fewer opportunities to showcase their skills.
“We always talk to them about the importance of coming to camp in shape, and things this time are going to happen very fast,” Botterill said. “I think what you’re going to see from an evaluation standpoint is now going to carry over more into the regular season.”
For Kraken prospects and returners looking to secure a spot on the roster, performing well in the preseason will be essential.
“I think that for a lot of the players we feel are on the cusp of either making our team or being in Coachella Valley, I can see a lot more movement between those two teams in the month of October as you get a feel for who’s improved and what the makeup of our team looks like,” Botterill said.
The team announced that more information about the matchups will be released later; however, the first four games now have dates, times, and locations.