Seattle Kraken Release 'Build-A-Pack' Ticket Promotion

Here’s how the offer is described: “Introducing our most flexible pack yet, where you select your games, your seats and your price point. Pick 4+ games and save up to 32% off single game ticket price."
According to NHL.com, “Fans can select their preferred games and seat locations and up to eight tickets per matchup. In other words, no navigating games on days of the week that are tougher to manage or hoping you can get in for a specific theme night or opponent.”
Fans can select any seat in the arena for their games, with unique seating for each game in the pack.
The average per-ticket price is $45, subject to availability. The offer is available to purchase through October, giving fans time to select any three to nine games that best fit their schedule.
Fans can choose key matchups throughout the season, including Fan Appreciation Night on April 3 and the home opener on October 4.
For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting on the article below on THN.com or by creating your own post in our community forum.