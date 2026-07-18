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Seattle Kraken Release 'Build-A-Pack' Ticket Promotion

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Vani Hanamirian
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The Seattle Kraken released their 2026-27 schedule on July 16th, along with a new fan program called ‘Build-A-Pack’.

​The ticket offer allows fans to select three to nine home games as part of a ticket package.

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Here’s how the offer is described: ​“Introducing our most flexible pack yet, where you select your games, your seats and your price point. Pick 4+ games and save up to 32% off single game ticket price."

According to NHL.com, “Fans can select their preferred games and seat locations and up to eight tickets per matchup. In other words, no navigating games on days of the week that are tougher to manage or hoping you can get in for a specific theme night or opponent.”​

Fans can select any seat in the arena for their games, with unique seating for each game in the pack.

​The average per-ticket price is $45, subject to availability. ​The offer is available to purchase through October, giving fans time to select any three to nine games that best fit their schedule.

​Fans can choose key matchups throughout the season, including Fan Appreciation Night on April 3 and the home opener on October 4. ​

Visit The Hockey News Seattle Kraken team site to stay up to date on the latest news, game-day coverage, player features, and more.

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