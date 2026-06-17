Seattle Pride Classic 2026: Kraken Support and Community Celebration

The co-founders summarized the event in a message: ​“Hockey brings us together. Whether you’ve traveled a few hundred miles or a few thousand, we’re so grateful you’re part of our community and chosen to join us in Seattle, Washington. As we continue to fight the good fight for inclusivity in hockey, we encourage you to share, celebrate, and have fun this weekend. Share your space, your feelings, what gives you hope, and how hockey (and our community) lifts you up. Celebrate each other, our differences, how far we’ve come, and the work that still needs to be done. Have fun, allow this time and beautiful setting to recharge you. On behalf of the Seattle Pride Hockey Association, welcome to the Seattle Pride Classic!"