Seattle Pride Classic 2026: Kraken Support and Community Celebration

The Seattle Kraken were Official Supporters of the Seattle Pride Hockey Association’s Seattle Pride Classic 2026, held last weekend.
Over 300 athletes gathered at the Kraken Community Iceplex for a tournament that provides a safe space for LGBTQ+ hockey players.
The tournament's official website states that its vision is to “champion an LGBTQIA+-inclusive hockey culture where players are safe, seen, and celebrated for being themselves.”
The tournament had two conferences: the social and the competitive. The social conference took place on Friday, 6/12, and Saturday, 6/13. The competitive conference took place Friday, 6/12, through Sunday, 6/14.
The co-founders summarized the event in a message: “Hockey brings us together. Whether you’ve traveled a few hundred miles or a few thousand, we’re so grateful you’re part of our community and chosen to join us in Seattle, Washington. As we continue to fight the good fight for inclusivity in hockey, we encourage you to share, celebrate, and have fun this weekend. Share your space, your feelings, what gives you hope, and how hockey (and our community) lifts you up. Celebrate each other, our differences, how far we’ve come, and the work that still needs to be done. Have fun, allow this time and beautiful setting to recharge you. On behalf of the Seattle Pride Hockey Association, welcome to the Seattle Pride Classic!"
The event took place at the Kraken Community Iceplex last weekend. The weekend included a raffle and prizes, and the Kraken played a key role in supporting the tournament.
Seattle Pride Hockey Association co-founder and executive director Joey Gale said the NHL team has had an impact on the tournament. "
The Kraken and Symetra both came and stepped up even before the Kraken had a name, when they were NHL Seattle," Gale said to NHL.com. "They sat down with us and had some great conversations about the organization that they were building and how they wanted us to be part of it. They've been great hosts for us since we've been hosting at the Iceplex. They're one of our best partners."
The Kraken also hosts a Pride Night during the NHL season to show support for LGBTQ+ fans and the community.
"I think there's just a need for community right now," Gale said to NHL.com. "I think people are looking for ways to connect with one another, whether it's through sports or through other hobbies. Hockey has become that place where folks have seen it. And a lot of organizations like ours are trying to create a positive perception and a safe space for folks to play and learn."