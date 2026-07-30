Seattle Torrent Announce New Assistant Coach

“Stefanie is a uniquely exciting addition to our team as we build toward our second season,” said Meghan Turner, Seattle Torrent General Manager. “Having worked with her firsthand, I have been impressed by her analytical mind and her ability to consistently elevate others. Her proven experience as an elite player and a foundational coach in our league will help strengthen our culture and reinforce our standards as we pursue sustained success this year and beyond. We are thrilled to welcome her out west.”