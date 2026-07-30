Seattle Torrent Announce New Assistant Coach

The Professional Women’s Hockey League (PWHL) Seattle Torrent announced on July 21 that Stefanie McKeough would be joining the organization as an assistant coach.
McKeough has worked in Boston with PWHL Boston Fleet for three seasons as an assistant coach. She will now head to Seattle for the coming season.
Meghan Turner, Seattle Torrent General Manager, shared her thoughts on McKeough joining the team.
“Stefanie is a uniquely exciting addition to our team as we build toward our second season,” said Meghan Turner, Seattle Torrent General Manager. “Having worked with her firsthand, I have been impressed by her analytical mind and her ability to consistently elevate others. Her proven experience as an elite player and a foundational coach in our league will help strengthen our culture and reinforce our standards as we pursue sustained success this year and beyond. We are thrilled to welcome her out west.”
McKeough joins Torrent head coach Christine Bumstead, leading the Torrent in their second season in the league.
Last season, the Torrent finished in last place in the league, with eight wins, 16 losses, one overtime win and five overtime losses.
McKeough shared her perspective on the new job.
“I am incredibly grateful for the opportunity to join the Torrent and get to know the Seattle community and amazing fans,” said McKeough. “I am excited to get to work with great players and staff to continue building an environment where players can grow, compete, and be their best every day.”
The Torrent haven’t announced their 2026-27 schedule yet; however, the team shares a home arena, Climate Pledge Arena, with the NHL Seattle Kraken.
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