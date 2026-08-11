Team USA Wins World Junior Summer Showcase; Kraken Prospect Chase Reid Stands Out

Team USA won the World Junior Summer Showcase in Windsor, Ontario, from July 26-August 1.
The top men’s under-20 players competed for Team USA against Canada, Finland, and Sweden. It may still be five months away, but the long road to the 2027 IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship begins in the summer.
The tournament served as preparation for the World Juniors, which will take place in December 2026-January 2027.
Team USA was coached by Adam Nightingale, who also serves as the Michigan State men’s hockey team head coach.
Seattle Kraken seventh-overall selection Chase Reid, who was drafted by Seattle, played for Team USA in the summer showcase.
Reid is also expected to play under Nightingale at Michigan State for the 2026-27 season, which adds to his connection with the Kraken’s top pick.
Nightingale discussed his impressions of the team at the summer showcase.
“It was a good camp,” Nightingale told USA Hockey. “I thought we checked both those boxes. The guys have a feel for how we want to play, and this is certainly part of the evaluation process, but the start of it. Some guys had good camps, but [we’re] looking forward to tracking everyone moving forward.”
Nightingale emphasized putting the team above the individual and further explained what he saw at the showcase.
“All these guys that came have talent, but guys that are willing to do it for the team and play a team game; that’s our ticket to having success in the tournament,” he said. “We’ve got to do it as a group, and that’s why hockey’s the greatest sport: you can’t do it on your own.”
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