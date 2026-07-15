The Seattle Kraken Find Themselves At The Top Of The Wrong List

What happened: For the second time in a few months, the Kraken tried to go all-in on a star winger, offering trade assets and big dollars to get them to come to Seattle. Like Artemi Panarin before him, Jason Robertson took one look and said “nope.” But unlike Panarin, who was quickly shipped to his preferred destination in Los Angeles, Robertson is still in limbo in Dallas. In other words, he’s not sure where he’ll play next; he just knows he doesn’t want it to be in Seattle — even if they were willing to make him the second-highest-paid player in the league.