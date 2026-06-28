Who is the newest Seattle Kraken player, and what do you need to know?
The Seattle Kraken announced on Sunday, June 21st, that the team had acquired Mackie Samoskevich from the Florida Panthers in exchange for the 25th overall pick in the 2026 NHL Draft and a conditional second-round pick in 2027.
The 23-year-old has played in three NHL seasons and won the Stanley Cup in 2024-25, his second NHL season.
In 156 NHL games, Samoskevich has recorded 27 goals and 36 assists.
Prior to joining the NHL, Samoskevich played at the University of Michigan for two seasons. While there, he earned two honors.
Big Ten All-Freshman Team (2022)
Big Ten Second All-Star Team (2023)
The 5’11” center spent the three seasons prior to joining the NCAA with the Chicago Steel of the USHL, where he continued building his game.
Samoskevich was fifth among USHL rookies in 2019-20 with 34 points (13 goals, 21 assists) in 47 games.
Last season, he recorded a career high of 32 points in 77 games played, adding another strong season to his résumé.
Kraken general manager Jason Botterill also spoke to NHL.com about the newest addition to the team.
“For me, there’s the fact that, at such a young age, he’s been able to win a Stanley Cup already, and he’s been a part of a very successful organization in Florida,” Botterill said. “I just love his age, love his speed, and I love his shot. So, I think he’ll fit in very well with the style of play that we’re trying to play on an everyday basis here.”