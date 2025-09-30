Berkly Catton Strengthens Claim To Make Kraken's Opening Night Roster With All-Around Performance Against Flames

The Seattle Kraken fell to the Calgary Flames 2-1 in a shootout, but there was a lot to like about their game, especially from their top prospect, Berkly Catton.

Catton scored the lone goal for the Kraken, playing as a winger alongside Matty Beniers and Jani Nyman. Prior to Catton's goal, the 19-year-old made a nifty move at the blueline to evade a Flames defender before sending a pass to Beniers in the slot. The shot was blocked, but like all good players, the puck found Catton, who placed it into the open cage.

"We were buzzing and back and forth, playing off each other and in good spots for each other," said Beniers. "He did a good job of being responsible in the D-zone, winning battles, and then we got the puck back. And you know, when you do that, you can transition fast."

Catton has shown plenty of flashes of what he can provide in his first three pre-season games, but the points were lacking. Yesterday's performance was likely his best yet, finishing the contest with five shots on goal and three blocks in 18:35 of ice time.

Additionally, Catton finished the game with a Corsi For percentage of 53.85 percent and an expected goal percentage of 78.65 percent at 5-on-5, according to Natural Stat Trick. He also generated three high danger chances.

It was an all-around impressive performance from Catton, one that might cement his role on the team.

"Especially a young guy coming in, preseason game, laying down your body for the team...Every guy in here loved it," said Beniers.

The work isn't finished for Catton. If he indeed makes the opening night roster, he'll have nine games to truly prove that playing in the NHL is the best thing for his development.

"I’m trying to build each and every game and learn," said Catton. "I think I’ve done a good job of that, and maybe not stuff to prove, but even to myself, I think, (I just) want to keep improving and get the best of my capabilities."

The Kraken have one final pre-season game against the Edmonton Oilers on Thursday. Coach Lane Lambert hasn't confirmed who will be in the lineup, but it could be Catton's last opportunity to prove he is worthy of his nine-game tryout.

