Kraken's Berkly Catton Starting The Season In The Press Box Isn't The Worst Decision

Berkly Catton made the Seattle Kraken's opening night roster, but he didn't make the opening lineup, although starting the season in the press box might not be the worst decision.

Catton has nine games to prove that he is ready to play the entire season in the NHL. After he skates in nine games, he burns a year of his entry-level contract. The Kraken wouldn't waste a year of his entry-level contract for him not to play the majority of the season.

Tonight against the Anaheim Ducks, youngsters Ryan Winterton and Jani Nyman will get the first go at things, but that could change for Game 2 against the Vegas Golden Knights on Saturday.

Tonight, Catton will have the opportunity to watch the game from a different angle, witness the speed of the game and how different the NHL regular season is from the pre-season. Last year, when Shane Wright began to struggle, he was healthy scratched, not as punishment, but so he could reset and see the game differently.

Catton looked strong in his five pre-season appearances, but giving him the chance to watch a game before stepping into the lineup can be very beneficial. Catton's time as a healthy scratch could go longer than just tonight's game, but he'll find himself in the lineup sooner or later.

At 19 years old, Catton needs to be playing as much hockey as possible, whether that's in the NHL or with the Spokane Chiefs in the WHL.

Without Catton in the lineup, the Kraken's lines will look like:

McCann-Beniers-Eberle

Schwartz-Wright-Tolvanen

Marchment-Stephenson-Winterton

Kartye-Gaudreau-Nyman

Dunn-Larsson

Lindgren-Montour

Mahura-Oleksiak

Daccord

Grubauer

The lineup doesn't feature Kaapo Kakko and Ryker Evans, both of whom are out with long-term injuries. Alongside Catton as healthy scratches are defenseman Cale Fleury and goaltender Matt Murray.

Puck drop is at 7 p.m. PST at Climate Pledge Arena.

Kraken Announce Opening Night Roster; Features Youngsters Berkly Catton And Jani Nyman

The Seattle Kraken have announced their opening night roster, which features youngsters Berkly Catton and Jani Nyman.