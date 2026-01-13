Matty Beniers Is Blossoming Into The Two-Way Threat The Kraken Need During His Five-Game Point Streak

“I like (playing with Matty Beniers) a lot,” said Kraken winger Kaapo Kakko. “We played all of the games last year together. So I know what he’s doing and what he can bring. I think we played well together last season, and I think we are finding it right now. I think there have been good games. It’s getting better and better all the time. Ebs (Jordan Eberle) has been there also, and I think my game with him is getting better also, and as a line I think we’ve been doing good things.”