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Prospect Roundup: Jakub Fibigr Will Head To Ohio State For 2026 Season cover image

Prospect Roundup: Jakub Fibigr Will Head To Ohio State For 2026 Season

Candace Kludt
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The Kraken’s seventh-round steal brings his elite skating and aggressive blue-line play to the NCAA, buying Seattle crucial developmental time for the high-scoring Czech defenseman.

In February of 2026, Jakub Fibigr announced his commitment to attend Ohio State University for the 2026-27 season.  The Czech defenseman has spent the last three seasons in the OHL where he finished the 2025-26 season with fellow Kraken prospect Nathan Villeneuve and the Windsor Spitfire.

September 2025: Jakub Fibigr and Kaden Hammell Fend Of Canucks Prospects During Prospect Showcase. Photo by Candace Kludt | The Hockey News&nbsp;September 2025: Jakub Fibigr and Kaden Hammell Fend Of Canucks Prospects During Prospect Showcase. Photo by Candace Kludt | The Hockey News&nbsp;

The Kraken drafted Fibigr in the 7th round of the NHL Entry Draft in 2024.  He is a known for his aggressive style and skating technique that allows him to out-maneuver the opposition as he carries the puck through the neutral zone.  In his first season in North America, Fibigr played in 61 regular season games scoring 7 goals and notching 36 assists.  He ended that season with a +13.  This past season, the defenseman appeared in 56 games with 10 goals and 30 assists.  In the post-season with Windsor he added another 13 games with an almost point-per-game average (3 goals, 9 assists). 

Fibigr has not yet signed his ELC with the Kraken.  An NCAA commitment buys Seattle (and Jakub) time before his rights expire and he moves to free agency.  

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