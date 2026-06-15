Prospect Roundup: Jakub Fibigr Will Head To Ohio State For 2026 Season

The Kraken drafted Fibigr in the 7th round of the NHL Entry Draft in 2024. He is a known for his aggressive style and skating technique that allows him to out-maneuver the opposition as he carries the puck through the neutral zone. In his first season in North America, Fibigr played in 61 regular season games scoring 7 goals and notching 36 assists. He ended that season with a +13. This past season, the defenseman appeared in 56 games with 10 goals and 30 assists. In the post-season with Windsor he added another 13 games with an almost point-per-game average (3 goals, 9 assists).