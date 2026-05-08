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Prospect Roundup: Ryden Evers Joins Coachella Valley For Their Playoff Run cover image

Prospect Roundup: Ryden Evers Joins Coachella Valley For Their Playoff Run

Candace Kludt
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The 6’5” playmaker brings his point-per-game production to the Firebirds as they make their way through the AHL post season.

Ryden Evers—picked up as a free agent in March of this year—was reassigned to the Coachella Valley Firebirds at the end of April when his season with the WHL’s Penticton Vees came to an end.  The Vees fell to the Everett Silvertips—led by fellow Kraken prospect Julius Miettinen—in a four game sweep in the Western Conference Finals.

Evers spent most of his junior career playing in the BCHL and when the Vees moved from the BCHL to WHL before the 2025 season, Evers moved with them.  The 6’5”, 195 pound forward is a solid two-way player.  He is quick off the draw and not afraid to use his side both offensively and defensively, creating space.  For the past three seasons he has averaged a point-per-game and in the 2025 season he amassed 35 goals and 39 assists for 74 points in 67 games played.  Evers is as much a playmaker as a goal-scorer, reading the play and setting up teammates when they have better opportunities.  

Despite being with the Firebirds for the remainder of their playoff run, it is unlikely he will see any ice time.  The opportunity to practice with the team and get a taste of the AHL will be valuable experience and development for next season: since Evers has aged out of the WHL, Coachella Valley will most likely be his home for the 2026-27 season.

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