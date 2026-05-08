Prospect Roundup: Ryden Evers Joins Coachella Valley For Their Playoff Run

Evers spent most of his junior career playing in the BCHL and when the Vees moved from the BCHL to WHL before the 2025 season, Evers moved with them. The 6’5”, 195 pound forward is a solid two-way player. He is quick off the draw and not afraid to use his side both offensively and defensively, creating space. For the past three seasons he has averaged a point-per-game and in the 2025 season he amassed 35 goals and 39 assists for 74 points in 67 games played. Evers is as much a playmaker as a goal-scorer, reading the play and setting up teammates when they have better opportunities.