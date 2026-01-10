(1-10-26) Blues-Golden Knights Gameday Lineup

The St. Louis Blues (17-20-8) will try to salvage a game to end a three-game road trip when they conclude it on Saturday against the Vegas Golden Knights (19-11-12) at 9 p.m. (FDSNMW, ESPN 101.1-FM).

The Blues are coming off a 4-2 loss to the Utah Mammoth on Friday and have lost two straight, including a trip-opening 7-3 loss to the Chicago Blackhawks on Wednesday.

The Blues didn't necessarily play poorly Friday, outshooting Utah 28-23 in the game but were done i by a lack of coverage at the net front and once again: special teams, going 0-for-4 on an anemic power play that is now 0-for-17 the past six games and a penalty kill that has allowed four goals on seven attempts this trip and has allowed a goal in eight of the past 13 games.

It's the third and final meeting between the teams this season and the Blues' only visit to Vegas. The teams split two games in St. Louis, with the Blues winning the latest, 4-3 on Jan. 2.

Blues coach Jim Monntgomery will speak pregame at 7:45 p.m. (CT) to address any lineup changes since the Blues did not hold a morning skate, but judging what he's done with Oskar Sundqvist, who scored the Blues' first goal on Friday, in the past and rested him on second of back-to-backs for load management purposes, we'll assume he will not play tonight and insert Robby Fabbri there, which is what the Blues did on Jan. 3 after Sundqvist played against Vegas but did not the following day against the Montreal Canadiens.

Also, Jordan Binnington is projected to get the nod after Joel Hofer made 19 saves on Friday but stay tuned for those confirmed lineup changes after Montgomery's availability.

We know Robert Thomas left in the third period after smacking his head on the ice but did return, and for the second straight game this trip, Jimmy Snuggerud had at least 10 shot attempts with 11 on Friday (five shots on goal, two blocked and four missing the net).

Blues Projected Lineup:

Jake Neighbours-Robert Thomas-Jordan Kyrou

Pavel Buchnevich-Brayden Schenn-Jimmy Snuggerud

Otto Stenberg-Dalibor Dvorsky-Jonatan Berggren

Alexey Toropchenko-Robby Fabbri-Nathan Walker

Philip Broberg-Colton Parayko

Tyler Tucker-Justin Faulk

Cam Fowler-Logan Mailloux

Jordan Binnington is projected to start in goal; Joel Hofer would be the backup.

Healthy scratches include Mathieu Joseph, Oskar Sundqvist and Matthew Kessel. Pius Suter (high ankle sprain), Dylan Holloway (high ankle sprain) and Nick Bjugstad (upper body) are out.

Golden Knights Projected Lineup:

Ivan Barbashev-Jack Eichel-Mark Stone

Reilly Smith-Mitch Marner-Pavel Dorofeyev

Brett Howden-Tomas Hertl-Keegan Kolesar

Cole Reinhardt-Colton Sissons-Braeden Bowman

Noah Hanifin-Zach Whitecloud

Jeremy Lauzon-Shea Theodore

Ben Hutton-Kaeden Korczak

Akird Schmid will start in goal; Carter Hart will be the backup.

Healthy scratches include Jaycob Megna and Alexander Holtz. Adin Hill (lower body), William Karlsson (lower body), Brayden McNabb (upper body) and Brandon Saad (undisclosed) are out.

