(1-23-26) Blues-Stars Gameday Lineup

Forward Dylan Holloway returned back to St. Louis after the forward sat out Tuesday’s 3-1 loss; he returned last Sunday in a 5-0 loss to the Oilers after missing 15 games with a right high ankle sprain. Coach Jim Montgomery told reporters that Holloway, who is day to day, returned to have an MRI done because, "With a high ankle sprain, I've come to understand that when you come back to playing, there's a scar tissue release that feels like you've injured it again. It stays sore for a couple days. We just want to make sure on our end of things that there wasn't anything that we were missing and right now it's just him being able to get back in a good rhythm."