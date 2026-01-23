(1-23-26) Blues-Stars Gameday Lineup

The St. Louis Blues (19-23-8) close out yet another road trip, this time a three-game trip in search of snapping their seven-game funk away from Enterprise Center when they take on the Dallas Stars (28-14-9) at American Airlines Center (7 p.m.; FDSNMW, ESPN 101.1-FM).
Their last road win was Dec. 20 against the Florida Panthers, and it’s not gone well in the past month, having been outscored 33-10 that have included losses against the Edmonton Oilers last Sunday and most recently, the Winnipeg Jets on Tuesday.
It marks the fourth time in the past five opponents the Blues will be getting an opponent on the second half of back-to-back games; the Stars fell 1-0 to the Columbus Blue Jackets on Thursday.
Forward Dylan Holloway returned back to St. Louis after the forward sat out Tuesday’s 3-1 loss; he returned last Sunday in a 5-0 loss to the Oilers after missing 15 games with a right high ankle sprain. Coach Jim Montgomery told reporters that Holloway, who is day to day, returned to have an MRI done because, "With a high ankle sprain, I've come to understand that when you come back to playing, there's a scar tissue release that feels like you've injured it again. It stays sore for a couple days. We just want to make sure on our end of things that there wasn't anything that we were missing and right now it's just him being able to get back in a good rhythm."
Also, Mathieu Joseph will come off injured reserve and get into the lineup from a left elbow infection and replace Nathan Walker in the lineup, with Montgomery telling the media throng playing back-to-back games plays into it and the need for a speed element in the lineup.
Oskar Sundqvist, who took that scary skate laceration in Edmonton, continues to sit out and Montgomery said that it shouldn't be too long. But in order to activate Joseph, Sundqvist was placed on IR to make a roster spot.
Robby Fabbri will remain in the lineup tonight, with Montgomery citing that he liked his game Tuesday in Winnipeg.
Jordan Binnington, despite winning just five of his 16 games played against the Stars (5-7-4) in his career, will get the start in goal; he has a solid goals-against average (2.19) and save percentage (.920) against the Stars.
The projected lineup, according to the team ...
- - -
Blues Projected Lineup:
Jonatan Berggren-Brayden Schenn-Jimmy Snuggerud
Jake Neighbours-Pavel Buchnevich-Jordan Kyrou
Otto Stenberg-Dalibor Dvorsky-Mathieu Joseph
Alexey Toropchenko-Nick Bjugstad-Robby Fabbri
Philip Broberg-Colton Parayko
Tyler Tucker-Justin Faulk
Cam Fowler-Logan Mailloux
Jordan Binnington will start in goal; Joel Hofer will be the backup.
Healthy scratches include Matthew Kessel and Nathan Walker. Robert Thomas (lower body), Mathieu Joseph (elbow infection), Pius Suter (high ankle sprain), Dylan Holloway (high ankle sprain) and Oskar Sundqvist (leg laceration) are out.
- - -
Stars Projected Lineup:
Jason Robertson-Roope Hintz-Mavrik Bourque
Sam Steel-Matt Duchene-Wyatt Johnston
Oskar Back-Justin Hryckowian-Jamie Benn
Colin Blackwell-Radek Faksa-Nathan Bastian
Esa Lindell-Miro Heiskanen
Thomas Harley-Nils Lundkvist
Ilya Lyubushkin-Alexander Petrovic
Jake Oettinger is projected to start in goal; Casey DeSmith would be the backup.
Healthy scratches could include Kyle Capobianco and Adam Erne. Mikko Rantanen (illness) is questionable. Tyler Seguin (ACL) and Lian Bichell (lower body) are out.
