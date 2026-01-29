(1-29-26) Panthers-Blues Gameday Lineup

“I thought our puck pressure was really good and I thought we managed the puck coming out of our D-zone, whether it’s breakouts or coming out of when we killed plays in the D-zone,” Montgomery said. “We didn’t let them sustain offensive zone time, which is the strength of their team. They sustain offensive zone through the puck pressure of their defensemen and their forwards reloading better than anyone in the league in my opinion. Their defensemen’s sticks are high end and I thought that our wingers did a great job winning wall battles and using the wall and using people underneath to be able to get in foot races against them. It’s always a challenge against them. If you’re successful there, you’re going to get odd-man rushes. If you’re not, you’re going to spend a lot of time in your end.”