(1-7-26) Blues-Blackhawks Gameday Lineup

Perhaps a fourth time is a charm.

That’s what the St. Louis Blues (17-18-8) will attempt when they search for a three-game winning streak opening a three-game road trip on Wednesday against the Chicago Blackhawks (17-18-7) at 8:52 p.m. (TNT, ESPN 101.1-FM).

The Blues, three points out of a wild card spot but also seven points from being at the bottom of the Western Conference standings, have attempted three straight wins three previous times and lost each one.

They were the last team in the NHL last season to win three in a row before reeling off a franchise-record 12 straight wins and ultimately reaching the Stanley Cup playoffs.

“I don’t know, it’s a common thread with last season if you’re looking at comparables,” Blues coach Jim Montgomery said. “We didn’t get it (early) and if we get three, we get 12, it seems like. So hopefully it continues, that same thread as last year.”

It will be the third matchup between the sides this season, with the teams splitting games earlier this season in St. Louis. Chicago has won three straight after going 1-7-1 the previous nine games that started with a 3-2 loss to the Blues on Dec. 12.

“Just a team that plays, they work hard,” Montgomery said of the Blackhawks. “When they play well, they don’t beat themselves. They were beating themselves there for a little while and they’re a team that executes really well on their breakouts and on their entries.”

What’s crazy to think is this is the Blues’ first visit to United Center since Dec. 9, 2023. Last year’s only road game in Chicago was the 2025 Winter Classic played at Wrigley Field, home of the Chicago Cubs, a game the Blues won 6-2.

- - -

Nathan Walker (upper-body injury) will return after missing the past 16 games.

The forward, who will go into the lineup for Mathieu Joseph, was injured Dec. 1 against the Anaheim Ducks.

Montgomery wasn’t certain as of Tuesday if Walker would return but indicated after the morning skate that he’s in.

“He came back today and felt great after yesterday’s practice, so we put him in a spot where he would possibly be playing and we want to see how that develops until tomorrow,” Montgomery said after Tuesday’s practice. “I thought he looked really looked yesterday and today, I thought he was average.”

- - -

Coming off a shutout in which he made 25 saves Saturday against the Montreal Canadiens, Jordan Binnington will make consecutive starts for the first time since Dec. 1-4.

Asked if goaltending has been as good as it’s been all season, Montgomery said, “Besides some moments last year, yes. It’s equivalent to it. They’re giving us an opportunity, they’re battling so hard.

“It’s not a lot that I’ve felt this year that we’ve had puck luck, but against Montreal, I felt we had puck luck because of the way ‘Binner’ was battling in the crease and the way our guys, even though we may have been beat in a pulled goalie or 5-on-5 situation, the way we returned to our net with a vengeance, that kind of stuff rewards you and all of the sudden, pucks that bounce off you and go into the net, now bounce off you and go into an area where you can clear your net.”

- - -

With Walker returning Wednesday, Nick Bjugstad (upper body) skating, and Dylan Holloway (high right ankle sprain) starting to skate on Tuesday with the team in which Montgomery called, “Baby steps; he’s only three weeks in,” it’s going to make for some interesting roster decisions looming in the not-too-distant future because with Holloway, Montgomery said that, “no one's ever going to doubt his work ethic, his dedication to getting back as soon as possible. If he can be back the absolute earliest, he's going to be back the absolute earliest.”

- - -

Blues Projected Lineup:

Jake Neighbours-Robert Thomas-Jordan Kyrou

Pavel Buchnevich-Brayden Schenn-Jimmy Snuggerud

Otto Stenberg-Dalibor Dvorsky-Jonatan Berggren

Alexey Toropchenko-Oskar Sundqvist-Nathan Walker

Philip Broberg-Colton Parayko

Tyler Tucker-Justin Faulk

Cam Fowler-Logan Mailloux

Jordan Binnington will start in goal; Joel Hofer will be the backup.

Healthy scratches include Robby Fabbri, Mathieu Joseph and Matthew Kessel. Dylan Holloway (high ankle sprain), Pius Suter (high ankle sprain) and Nick Bjugstad (upper body) are out.

- - -

Blackhawks Projected Lineup:

Tyler Bertuzzi-Ryan Greene-Andre Burakovsky

Ryan Donato-Jason Dickinson-Ilya Mikheyev

Teuvo Teravainen-Oliver Moore-Nick Lardis

Colton Dach-Nick Foligno-Landon Slaggert

Alex Vlasic-Louis Crevier

Wyatt Kaiser-Artyom Levshunov

Matt Grzelcyk-Connor Murphy

Spencer Knight will start in goal; Arvid Soderblom will be the backup.

Healthy scratches include Sam Lafferty and Ethan Del Mastro. Connor Bedard (upper body) and Frank Nazar (face) are out.

