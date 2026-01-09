    • Powered by Roundtable

    (1-9-26) Blues-Mammoth Gameday Lineup

    Lou Korac
    Jan 9, 2026, 19:31
    Updated at: Jan 9, 2026, 19:31

    Hofer to start in goal against Mammoth only change from lopsided loss by Blues to Blackhawks on Wednesday; Binnington likely to get nod Saturday against Golden Knights

    It’s been a common theme this season that the St. Louis Blues, after a lopsided loss, tend to change things up, move players around and/or bring new faces into the lineup.

    They will not do that on Friday when the Blues (17-19-8) oppose the Utah Mammoth (21-20-3) at 8 p.m. (FDSNMW, KMOV-4, Matrix Midwest, ESPN 101.1-FM).

    They’re coming off that lopsided 7-3 loss to the Chicago Blackhawks on Wednesday, the 15th time in 19 regulation losses the Blues have lost this season by three goals or more.

    So instead of pulling out the old line blender for the umpteenth time, coach Jim Montgomery will keep the same lineup together, with one exception: Joel Hofer, who was supposed to replace Jordan Binnington late in the third period of Wednesday’s game that never materialized because of a communication snafu, will get the start on Friday, likely indicating Binnington will start on Saturday against the Vegas Golden Knights.

    We'll see if the Blues can rebound again, as they have the last four times with a win after they've lost by three or more goals.

    - - -

    Blues Projected Lineup:

    Jake Neighbours-Robert Thomas-Jordan Kyrou

    Pavel Buchnevich-Brayden Schenn-Jimmy Snuggerud

    Otto Stenberg-Dalibor Dvorsky-Jonatan Berggren

    Alexey Toropchenko-Oskar Sundqvist-Nathan Walker

    Philip Broberg-Colton Parayko

    Tyler Tucker-Justin Faulk

    Cam Fowler-Logan Mailloux

    Joel Hofer will start in goal; Jordan Binnington will be the backup.

    Healthy scratches include Robby Fabbri, Mathieu Joseph and Matthew Kessel. Dylan Holloway (high ankle sprain), Pius Suter (high ankle sprain) and Nick Bjugstad (upper body) are out.

    - - -

    Mammoth projected lineup

    Clayton Keller-Nick Schmaltz-Lawson Crouse

    JJ Peterka-Barrett Hayton-Dylan Guenther

    Michael Carcone-Jack McBain-Daniil But

    Brandon Tanev-Alexander Kerfoot-Liam O’Brien

    Mikhail Sergachev-Sean Durzi

    Nate Schmidt-John Marino

    Ian Cole-Nick DeSimone

    Karel Vejmelka will start in goal; Vitek Vanecek will be the backup.

    Healthy scratches include Olli Maatta and Kailer Yamamoto. Logan Cooley (lower body) is out; Kevin Stenlund (illness) is questionable.

    Image

