(10-20-26) Jets-Blues Gameday Lineup

“I think just staying aggressive,” Neighbours said. “A lot of the reasons we get leads is we come out aggressive and we’re on our toes, our D are pinching walls, our forwards are reloading. Everything’s really connected. I think when we do that, we’re connected and it’s just five-men connected all over the ice. When you’re doing that, it’s really hard to play against. I think sometimes when we get up, we have the tendency to start giving the other team the puck back too much, trying to pull out a little too much maybe at times, worrying about giving up odd-man rushes or whatever it is, but for me when we’re at our best, we’re on top of guys, we’re tight all over the ice and I think doing that for 60 minutes will give us more success.”