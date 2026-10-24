(10-24-26) Hurricanes-Blues Gameday Lineup

“… This is a great opportunity. We’re really happy with the way we played. Can we do it again against the team that plays relentless, the most competitive team in the NHL? There’s no surprises. They’re coming hard to your net every chance. Any turnover off of O-zone, off the forecheck, off the neutral zone, are you going to beat them back at your net? Offensively, they’re in your face everywhere. You’ll have defensemen down at the goal line, so if you make a good decision with the puck, are you going to beat that guy to their net? One-on-one loose puck battles, are you going to be first on it? This is a real good test for us about being able to rinse-repeat with that same kind of effort and determination and also do it against the Stanley Cup champs. We did it last game against Vegas, Stanley Cup finalists. I just really like where the schedule just happened to be this time of year for the way we’re playing.”