(10-27-26) Canadiens-Blues Gameday Lineup

“Having worked with (director of goaltending) Davey (Alexander) for so long and me for quite a bit of time, you’re always impressed with how hard he works, how professional and how diligent he is at trying to get his game back to exactly where it was, or where it needs to be, whether he’s playing a lot or not playing a lot, and we’ve seen that a lot in practice,” Montgomery said of Binnington. “We’re going with Binnington today and (assistant coach Vinny Prospal) said, ‘Ha, he’s looked great in practice.’ That’s just the sign of a pro. He uses practice to get back in the games and that’s where he’s at and he’s earned it. I know the coaching staff and players (are) high on Binnington.”