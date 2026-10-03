(10-3-26) Blues-Avalanche Gameday Lineup

Binnington to start after Hofer posts 25-save shutout Friday in 4-0 win over Stars; Toropchenko out, either Dube or Dean to make season debut
A convincing 4-0 win against the Dallas Stars in Dallas on Friday was nice for the St. Louis Blues, but how do they follow that performance up just 24 hours later?
And against another Central Division toughie in the Colorado Avalanche, who by the way just dusted the Los Angeles Kings, 8-4, in their opener on Wednesday.
But what the Blues did Friday was a solid step in the right direction if they want to enter the conversation to be among the top teams, and to be considered a contender for the playoffs, among a very ultra-competitive division.
We’ll keep the information limited today since the Blues will not be holding a morning skate, and coach Jim Montgomery will address lineup changes and such at 6:45 p.m. (CT) before the puck drops at 8 p.m. on Blue Note+, ESPN 101.1-FM (use this link to determine where you can watch/what channel game will be on:
What we do know is that Alexey Toropchenko will not play tonight and will either be replaced by Dillon Dube or Zach Dean. We’ll go with the assumption that it will be Dube based on experience and the altitude factor of playing in Colorado.
After a 25-save shutout by Joel Hofer, Jordan Binnington gets the cage on the second of back-to-back games.
Also, we’re not projecting any further discipline on the kneeing/game misconduct penalty that defenseman Brandon Carlo got on his infraction against Stars center Roope Hintz early in the third period. But in case the league decides otherwise, Justin Barron, claimed off waivers from the Nashville Predators last week, will make his Blues debut.
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Blues Projected Lineup:
Dylan Holloway-Robert Thomas-Jimmy Snuggerud
Pavel Buchnevich-Mason McTavish-Connor McMichael
Jake Neighbours-Dalibor Dvorsky-Jonatan Berggren
Ross Johnston-Pius Suter-Dillon Dube
Philip Broberg-Adam Jiricek
Theo Lindstein-Colton Parayko
Cam Fowler-Brandon Carlo
Jordan Binnington will start in goal; Joel Hofer will be the backup.
Healthy scratches could include Dillon Dube or Zach Dean and Justin Barron. Alexey Toropchenko (upper body) is out. Tyler Tucker (knee) will be re-evaluated in six weeks, and Logan Mailloux (hand) will be re-evaluated in eight weeks; each is on injured-reserve.
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Avalanche Projected Lineup:
Artturi Lehkonen-Nathan MacKinnon-Martin Necas
Gabriel Landeskog-Brock Nelson-Nazem Kadri
Jaden Schwartz-Fedor Svechkov-T.J. Hughes
Parker Kelly-Nicolas Roy
Devon Toews-Cale Makar
Brett Kulak-Sam Malinski
Josh Manson-Brent Burns
Noah Juulsen
Mackenzie Blackwood will start in goal; Scott Wedgewood will be the backup.
The Avalanche have no healthy scratches. Logan O’Connor (lower body) and Zachary L’Heureax (lower body) are out out.
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