(10-6-26) Blues-Blackhawks Gameday Lineup

“Saturday night, if we learn and grow from it, it could be the best experience we could ever have in an opening couple games of the season, because it was man, we played the right way, and then we went on the road, we’re tired, we get in at 2:30 … there’s all kinds of excuses you could use, but the reality is you’ve got to play a smarter game; we have to, and we didn’t. And we talked about it and we talked about the ways and the certain situations, that you can’t turn over the puck, you can’t give up odd-man rushes. When you’re going to play against one of the top teams on the road in altitude, but this is an opportunity for us to learn. We can’t be that easy to play against when we’re tired.”