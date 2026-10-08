(10-8-26) Sharks-Blues Gameday Lineup

“Definitely doesn’t feel like this is 804, that’s for sure. The journey has been amazing. Teammates, coaches, staff, management, everyone along the way has been great. I think that’s one of the things that make it go by so quick is just enjoying it. Everything has been amazing and it’s a great place to play. You look back, and more lately I’ve been looking back lately just with guys talking to me. It’s more memories that come up and stuff along the way that you look back on the most. Obviously, all the big goals and things like that, too. That’s the fun part. Just the character of guys that we’ve had in this locker room, the teammates that I’ve been able to share a lot of time with.”