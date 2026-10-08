(10-8-26) Sharks-Blues Gameday Lineup

St. Louis Blues
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IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect
IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect
Oct 8, 2026 6:06 PMPublished Oct 8, 2026 6:06 PM
Colton Parayko will pass Barret Jackman for second in franchise history for games played; Barron to make St. Louis debut, looking forward to playing, goes in for Lindstein; Blues open at home with opportunity to end two-game skid
ST. LOUIS – Colton Parayko stands side by side with someone he’s had a tremendous amount of respect for, even though their playing days never crossed paths with the St. Louis Blues.
On Thursday when the Blues (1-2-0) play their home opener against the San Jose Sharks (2-1-0) at 7 p.m. (ESPN+, HULU, Disney+, ESPN 101.1-FM), the 33-year-old will move past Barret Jackman for second on the Blues’ all-time games played list.
Parayko will play in his 804th game tonight after beginning his Blues career in 2015-16, one year after Jackman played in his final season with St. Louis after a 13-year career; he finished his career after playing with the Nashville Predators on 2015-16.
Parayko is in his 12th season with the Blues.
“(Means) a lot,” Parayko said. “’Jax’ has meant a lot to me since I've been here, what it means to be a true Blue. Every time you come to the rink and see him, he puts a smile on your face and is such a great human being and shows what it’s like to be a Blue and passes on the torch. Just showing you what it is and the way he played, and the kind of person he is, and things like that. Just special to have crossed paths with him in my career.
“Definitely doesn’t feel like this is 804, that’s for sure. The journey has been amazing. Teammates, coaches, staff, management, everyone along the way has been great. I think that’s one of the things that make it go by so quick is just enjoying it. Everything has been amazing and it’s a great place to play. You look back, and more lately I’ve been looking back lately just with guys talking to me. It’s more memories that come up and stuff along the way that you look back on the most. Obviously, all the big goals and things like that, too. That’s the fun part. Just the character of guys that we’ve had in this locker room, the teammates that I’ve been able to share a lot of time with.”
Parayko has 314 points (81 goals, 233 assists) and is a plus-60 in his career with a Stanley Cup (2019); he’s been a teammate of Robert Thomas since the new Blues captain came into the league in 2018-19.
“It’s awesome,” Thomas said. “Obviously ‘Jax’ is a legend here in St. Louis, his time he put in, effort, leadership. It’s a really hard thing. Any time you play in that many games itself is a huge accomplishment with one team. That’s really hard to do. Speaks to the kind of person he is and how much the organization believes in him.
“… We both came in kind of young; he was a year or two before me, but just to kind of watch him mature into the leader he is to grow. I think you kind of see more and more of it. Last game, the way he attacked the offensive zone, set up that goal, that part of his game is still developing and is really cool to see that confidence grow in front of our eyes. In the room as well, he’s a quiet, nice guy, but he’s really coming out of his shell now and it’s amazing to see.”
There’s something to be said for being able to play your entire career thus far with one organization, and next in line should Parayko get there is Hall of Famer Bernie Federko’s 927 games played with the Blues.
“I’m just going to keep playing and see what happens,” Parayko said. “Obviously, that’s the plan. I’d love to be here as long as possible. It’s such a special place to be – the city, the fans. I haven’t mentioned the fans yet, but the fans are so good here. It’s so fun to come here and play here at home every game. Every time you get the chance to play at home, it’s so much fun.”
Blues coach Jim Montgomery has great fondness for Parayko, being an assistant coach here for two seasons prior to coaching him currently.
“He’s just a wonderful Blue and he’s won a Cup here,” Montgomery said. “Not only is he a wonderful Blue on the ice but off the ice, he does so many charity and hospital visits that people are unaware of because he doesn’t want credit or accolades for doing that kind of thing. It’s just the kind of great person he is.
“He’s a little bit of a blessing because he’s a low-maintenance player. He’s always prepared, he’s always ready to practice hard, he’s in incredible shape. I think he just goes about his business all the time. He’s not looking for a pat on the back, he’s just like, ‘That’s my job.’”
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Defenseman Justin Barron will make his Blues debut tonight.
Barron, 24, was claimed off waivers from the Predators on Sept. 27 and did not play the first three games of the season; he will replace Theo Lindstein in the lineup.
“Really excited,” Barron said. “It’s been a whirlwind of a week, but it’s been nice. I feel like I’ve had some time to settle in, get to know the guys, learn the systems and yeah, just really looking forward to getting into the lineup here.”
Of course Barron would have loved to get in right away, but getting down those systems and learning things proved to be beneficial.
“Yeah, and they’ve got a great D-corps here,” Barron said. “Obviously I came in kind of blind, a new spot, but it’s nice to have a couple reps. Pretty much all the systems here are different from what I’m used to. It’s nice to have that extra week to get acclimated.
“I think it’s just reads. The PK is quite a bit different. I feel like in the offensive zone, we’re more aggressive here, pinching, and in the D-zone, some stuff too. Just how far you’re taking your guy up the wall and just some reads. The way we play 2-on-1s are different, the tracking’s a little bit different. There’s tons of things. I feel like you get comfortable with it pretty quick. It’s just a matter of understanding it and reading off other guys.”
Montgomery said Barron adds some necessary experience.
“A little bit more of a veteran presence,” he said. “Obviously you watch him out there, he does everything at an NHL level. He moves the puck, he skates, his reads. I think he’s going to help with a lot of calmness and poise out there.
“… We need to get guys in. It's not a reflection on Lindstein's play. I do think he has to be more impactful in the game himself, but we are giving an opportunity getting Barron in a game.”
Barron has 52 points (18 goals, 34 assists) in 208 career games with the Predators, Colorado Avalanche and Montreal Canadiens who can add some offense to the game, and for a team that likes to play aggressively with their defensemen, it could suit his style.
“I think so,” Barron said. “After seeing everything, I was definitely excited when I got here with how aggressive they are in the O-zone. Playing these guys the last couple years, how good they are off the rush. The D are always jumping in the play, I like (that) a lot and I think it suits my game well.”
It will be a little different playing on the offside as a right-handed shot. But he does have some experience there.
“Yeah, I have a little bit in the past,” Barron said. “Not a whole lot. I feel it’s pretty rare to have more righties than lefties on the D-corps. Kind of excited to play with Parayko; that’s who I was lined up with in practice (Wednesday). Obviously he’s an unbelievable player and real steady back there. He does a great job talking. Looking forward to that.”
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The Blues will play in their third home opener of their first four games after opening the barns for the Dallas Stars and Chicago Blackhawks to begin this season. The only difference is this one is their own.
“I expect it to be pretty awesome,” Montgomery said. “Blues fans are walking around town the last month, they can’t wait for the season to start, so I think it’s going to be really loud here. I think the fans are really excited about the new additions and they’re excited to see our team play.”
“It’s always so exciting playing at home,” Thomas said, “especially the first time. I know fans have been waiting a long time for this day, so have the players. It’s nice to get our feet under us a little bit before we come home so we can have a good effort and good showing tonight.”
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Blues Projected Lineup:
Dylan Holloway-Robert Thomas-Jimmy Snuggerud
Connor McMichael-Mason McTavish-Jonatan Berggren
Jake Neighbours-Dalibor Dvorsky-Pavel Buchnevich
Dillon Dube-Pius Suter-Ross Johnston
Philip Broberg-Adam Jiricek
Justin Barron-Colton Parayko
Cam Fowler-Brandon Carlo
Joel Hofer will start in goal; Jordan Binnington will be the backup.
Healthy scratches include Zach Dean and Theo Lindstein. Alexey Toropchenko (upper body), Tyler Tucker (knee) and Logan Mailloux (hand) are out.
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Sharks Projected Lineup:
Mason Marchment-Will Smith-Igor Chernyshov
Ivar Stenberg-Alexander Wennberg-Kiefer Sherwood
Collin Graf-Michael Misa-Tyler Toffoli
Barclay Goodrow-Zack Ostapchuk-Ty Dellandrea
Darnell Nurse-Michael Kesselring
Sam Dickinson-Jacob Trouba
Dmitri Orlov-Luca Cagnoni
Alex Nedeljkovic will start in goal; Yaroslav Askarov will be the backup.
Healthy scratches include Brett Leason and Nolan Allan. Macklin Celebrini (lower body) will be a game time decision, and Adam Gaudette (upper body) is out.
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